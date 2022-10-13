NorthEast United FC 0-3 Hyderabad FC: 3 things we learned | ISL 2022-23

Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Hyderabad FC blanked NorthEast United FC 3-0 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday (October 13).

The Nizams were quick off the blocks once again and took the lead after just 13 minutes as Bart Ogbeche cushioned a volley home from Mohammad Yasir's cross.

Hyderabad got a chance to go up by two less than 10 minutes into the second half after Gaurav Bora brought Ogbeche down with a high boot. The forward himself stepped up but saw his tame effort saved by Arindam Bhattacharya.

NorthEast United failed to capitalize on the reprieve as the visitors got their second goal after Bora lost the ball on the edge of his own box to Halicharan Narzary. The Hyderabad winger slid a finish past Bhattacharya after racing through in the 69th minute.

Narzary then set up substitute Borja Fernandez to score with a delicious volley four minutes later to settle the contest once and for all. It marked the Nizams' first win of the season while the Highlanders slipped to their second consecutive defeat.

Here are three things we learned from the lopsided fixture:

#1 NorthEast United undone by a set-piece once again

NorthEast United were the better team for much of the second half in their ISL 2022-23 opener against Bengaluru FC. However, they were ultimately undone by Alan Costa's header from a corner.

That continued into this game as well as Ogbeche easily ran into the danger area after starting from behind the penalty spot to jab home from Yasir's free-kick. It was a goal arguably simpler than Costa's, but exposed the Highlanders' biggest issue at the moment.

If that wasn't enough, the hosts stabbed themselves in the foot by conceding another set-piece, this time a penalty, after Bora's reckless error. Granted, Bhattacharya came up with a superb save, but the team needs to get a handle on their game management.

NorthEast United have a lot to be optimistic about this season after a disastrous 2021-22 campaign.

Their midfield duo of Jon Gaztanaga and Romain Philippoteaux have settled in superbly. Michael Jakobsen has looked reasonably solid at the back and with his passing. In Matt Derbyshire, they have a player who has gotten into some great positions in their opening two games and will eventually start scoring goals.

However, despite their overseas stars' best efforts, the Highlanders could be in for a long season if they don't work on their vulnerabilities from set-pieces.

#2 Hyderabad's width could be their X-Factor this season

Most of Hyderabad's opponents focus on cutting them out centrally, which is understandable when the leading goalscorer in ISL history leads the line.

However, from the opening two games at least, this looks like a season where the Nizams' wingers could be their game-changers. Yasir and Narzary were brilliant against NorthEast United, with the duo contributing either the goal or the assist for all of their side's strikes.

Together, the two wingers combined for a staggering eight key passes; the entire Highlanders team managed only six. Yasir and Narzary also won 10 out of their 17 combined duels and forced five combined fouls from their opponents.

Ogbeche's penalty miss, his first in nine attempts in the ISL, proved that he is still human after all. However, his goal and link-up play with Javier Siverio, the latter of which played a key role in Manolo Marquez's men lifting the title last season, remained fairly sharp.

Many have argued that Hyderabad could struggle if teams figure out a way to keep Ogbeche quiet. However, they seem to have an alternate way to win and that hinges a lot on their wingers keeping up their early season form and staying fit.

#3 Hyderabad prove difference in quality and force NorthEast United into errors

Borja Gonzalez and Mohammad Yasir celebrate Hyderabad FC's third goal against NorthEast United FC. [Credits: ISL]

Few would have expected NorthEast United to win their match against Hyderabad.

The Highlanders certainly impressed in the second half against Bengaluru FC. However, they were going up against the reigning ISL champions and, more importantly, a well-drilled unit that knows how to win tricky games.

The Nizams never really complicated matters and always seemed to have the upper hand. Like Bengaluru, they attacked the hosts' full-backs, who have flattered to deceive so far and forced several errors.

Marquez's men have a much clearer idea of what to do on the pitch, as evidenced by the manner in which they pressed, recovered the ball and passed it around. NorthEast United, meanwhile, are still finding their feet and the process could be further deterred by their propensity for individual errors.

The Highlanders misplaced 100 of their 303 attempted passes, sometimes failing to find their teammates in the most basic situations. The Nizams, meanwhile, attempted 68 more passes and misplaced 89 in total.

Hyderabad also boast a substantially better bench as evidenced by Gonzalez's third goal less than two minutes after coming on.

Due to all of this, the 3-0 result won't really come as a surprise. However, NorthEast United's inability to build on a positive response in Bengaluru will be cause for concern.

