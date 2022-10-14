NorthEast United FC 0-3 Hyderabad FC: Player ratings as the Nizams stun the Highlanders | ISL 2022-23

NorthEast United FC squared up against Hyderabad FC in their second encounter of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 on Thursday, October 13. The two clubs faced off at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Ever since their defeat against Bengaluru FC, the Highlanders have been seeking an opportunity to make amends for the loss. But despite starting well, Marco Balbul's side lost their way in the game and ended up conceding thrice.

Bartholomew Ogbeche opened the scoring in the first half from a Mohammad Yasir freekick. In the second half, the Highlanders were completely outplayed by Manolo Marquez's men and the home team conceded two goals from Halicharan Nazary and Borja Herrera. It could have been four goals for the visiting team if Ogbeche managed to convert his spot kick successfully.

NorthEast United FC had brief periods of control that did not amount to anything substantial for the side. One of the biggest problems they faced was creating opportunities in the final third. As much as Hyderabad FC deserve credit for this, Balbul's men have been equally disappointed in their attempts to breach the opposition's defense.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for NorthEast United FC's encounter against Hyderabad FC.

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani [7]

The Hyderabad FC custodian was spot on with his reflexes. Laxmikant Kattimani managed to put his body on the line, disallowing the Highlanders' attackers from creating dangerous situations.

Nikhil Poojary [7.5]

Before the game, there was an expectation that Jithin MS would have some impact on Nikhil Poojary but the make-shift right-back turned up in full form. He managed to neutralize Jithin's threat and keep the Highlanders attacker at bay. He also participated comfortably in his team's attacks.

Odei Onaindia [7]

The Spaniard had a very good game. His game reading was spot on and he managed to keep Matt Derbyshire out of the game, causing NorthEast United FC trouble finding their man inside the box.

Chinglensana Singh [7.5]

Chinglensana Singh has shown a lot of improvement since his outing against Mumbai City FC. The central defender was disciplined and commanded the backline accordingly to the needs of the situation.

Manoj Mohammad [7]

Manoj Mohammad took time to settle into the game but found his rhythm going forward. The Hyderabad FC full-back had a great day at the office as he constantly darted into the final third, looking to create dangerous situations for his opponents.

Joao Victor [8]

Hyderabad FC's skipper was a leader-like figure at the center of all the action. The Brazilian midfielder displayed experience as he helped turn over possession as soon as he retained the ball. Joao Victor shielded the ball well and stopped the Highlanders' midfielders from snatching it away.

Hitesh Sharma [7.5]

The young midfielder partnered with Joao Victor. Hitesh Sharma had a good game against the home side. He managed to control the tempo of the game and used it in favor of his team's plans.

Mohammad Yasir [8]

This was perhaps one of the best outings for Mohammad Yasir. The Hyderabad FC attacker displayed brilliance throughout his time on the pitch. He outsmarted the opposition defenders with his tricks on the ball and combined well with his teammates to open up spaces in the opposition's half.

Halicharan Nazary [8]

A fit Halicharan Nazary could be a threat to any side in the ISL. Nazary added a second goal for his team and set up Borja Herrera for Hyderabad FC's third goal of the match.

His runs down the left flank were a constant menace to Mohammed Irshad and Gani Nigam, as the two failed to track him throughout the game.

Javier Siverio [7]

Javier Siverio was active inside the opposition's half. The Hyderabad FC forward kept on dragging defenders away, creating space for Ogbeche to score. His dummy run led to the Nigerian's goal in the first half.

Bartholomew Ogbeche [7.5]

Hyderabad FC's Nigerian talisman was a complete workhorse for his team. The striker played outside his usual position and acted more like a playmaker. He tracked Jon Gaztanaga's runs and caused him problems, disrupting the NorthEast United FC midfielder's natural game.

SUBSTITUTES:

Borja Herrera [7]

Borja Herrera made an impact after coming on as a substitute. He scored a goal and was involved in closing down NorthEast United FC players in their own half.

Abdul Rabeeh [7]

Rabeeh could become a household name in Hyderabad going forward. The young winger came on as a substitute in the second half and left fans mesmerized. His on-the-ball skills are one to look out for.

Lalchungnunga Chhangte [7]

Chhangte has made an instant impact since coming on as a substitute in the second half. He dazzled everyone with his pace and trickery.

Mark Zothanpuia [6]

Mark had a decent game. He spent very little time on the pitch.

Nim Dorjee [6]

Nim had a decent outing against the Highlanders.

NorthEast United FC

Arindam Bhattacharya [6]

Arindam Bhattacharya's only positive contribution would be the penalty save. Other than that, the Highlanders custodian committed errors both in clearing danger and distributing the ball. One of his errors caused Nazary to score a goal in the second half.

Mohammed Irshad [6]

Mohammed Irshad was completely pinned by Nazary but the NorthEast United FC right-back did manage to get out of his opponent's shadow and attempt to create attacks.

Gaurav Bora [5.5]

Gaurav Bora's recklessness became a talking point after the game. His body language clearly showed that the NorthEast United FC defender wasn't up to the mark.

Michael Jakobsen [6]

The Danish centre-back had a decent game. His performance was not up to the expectations he set in his team's last outing in the ISL.

Gurjinder Kumar [6.5]

Gurjinder Kumar has been a surprise revelation in ISL 2022-23. The full-back has been effective on and off the ball. He used his physicality to try and keep the opposition at bay.

Jon Gaztanaga [6]

Jon's performance was similar to his Danish colleague's. He failed to deliver as he did in his previous outing as well. Jon Gaztanaga gave away too many free-kicks in his own half. Despite all of this, he was decent in certain portions of the game.

Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha [6]

Emanuel had a decent game. The young midfielder can develop under Marco Balbul and become a regular for NorthEast United FC.

Romain Philippoteaux [7]

Romain Philippoteaux was probably the only player in a NorthEast United FC shirt who managed to leave an impression. The French midfielder tirelessly ran across every blade of grass to make sure his team was able to put together a string of passes.

Parthib Sunder Gogoi [6]

Parthib was ambitious but displayed a lack of maturity on various occasions.

Jithin MS [6]

Jithin had a good game. Apart from failing to oust Nikhil Poojary, the former Gokulam Kerala FC midfielder managed to shine in his new kit.

Matt Derbyshire [5.5]

Matt Derbyshire has been a disappointing figure so far in his stint with NorthEast United FC. The former Blackburn Rovers star has failed to create any chances for himself and was mostly kept quiet by Hyderabad FC.

SUBSTITUTES:

Gani Nigam [6]

Gani had a decent game against Hyderabad FC. He managed to track down Nazary and tried nullifying the attacker's threat.

Rochharzela [6]

Rochharzela had a decent game. He did not make any significant impact on the game.

Imran Khan [6]

Imran had a decent game for NorthEast United FC. He had very little involvement in the game.

Pragyan Gogoi [5.5]

Pragyan took too long to settle into action and was poor during the short period he was on the pitch.

