NorthEast United FC 0 - 3 Kerala Blasters FC: 3 things we learned | ISL 2022-23

NorthEast United FC hosted Kerala Blasters FC in the second match of a double-header on Saturday, November 5. The two sides squared off at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati in a bid to bounce back into form.

The Highlanders were yet to pick up a win before this game, while the Yellow Tuskers had not won a match since their season-opener against East Bengal FC.

The opening exchanges between the two teams showcased the problems that have plagued them this season. That included the inability to click in the final third. Both NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC battled in the middle third but were unable to find an opening in the final third.

But in the second half, Ivan Vukomanovic's side turned up the heat. As a result, the side made a breakthrough courtesy of their Greek forward Diamantakos. Saurav Mandal darted into the box from the right flank and squared the ball in his direction. After the goal, it was all Kerala Blasters FC.

As the second half edged closer to its conclusion, Sahal Abdul Samad added two more goals to confirm all three points for the visitors.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from today's game.

#3 NorthEast United FC are yet to find their identity

NorthEast United FC do not have an identity yet. In modern football, it is highly essential for a team to figure out how they are going to approach a game or a season and develop a plan.

In the case of the Highlanders, this is yet to be figured out. Marco Balbul's side seem to be reliant on a few names to deliver on every game and have not looked beyond that. Hence, it becomes easier for the opposition to understand where to hit.

The match against Kerala Blasters FC was no different. The side were dependent on Romain Philippoteaux, Emil Benny, and Jithin MS to progress the ball. In the first half, the team looked balanced attempting this road but that wasn't the case in the second half.

#2 Kerala Blasters FC need to build on the Rahul KP and Sahal Abdul Samad connection

Kerala Blasters FC's attacking duo of Rahul KP and Sahal Abdul Samad have always worked positively for the side in any match. This was similar even against the Highlanders. Rahul was sidelined with an injury last season but made a very important contribution in the season-opener against ATK Mohun Bagan last season.

The duo made an impact in the game against NorthEast United FC. Rahul KP provided for two goals scored by Sahal in the dying moments of the game. If the on-field relationship between the two players is nurtured, it could prove to be beneficial for the Yellow Tuskers in the ongoing season.

#1 Dimitrios Diamantakos scores for Kerala Blasters FC

Since joining the Yellow Tuskers, it was expected that the Greek forward would be able to replace his predecessors and click in the final third. But that wasn't the case.

Diamantakos has struggled since the first day and despite managing to get into scoring positions, the former Olympiacos forward wasn't able to make the most out of the opportunity. This troubled Vukomanovic's team as they failed to find goals and were unable to produce results.

In the match against NorthEast United FC, Diamantakos opened the scoring for his team, thereby ending his goal drought. However, the forward needs to continue producing in the final third to help his side achieve success in the upcoming games.

Poll : 0 votes