Northeast United FC 1-0 Mumbai City FC: 4 things we learned | ISL 2020-21

Northeast United FC pulled off an ‘upset’ against the mighty Mumbai City FC in just the second game of the 2020-21 Indian Super League season. It was supposed to be a mismatch between the two sides, but Northeast United pulled off a surprise 1-0 win against a star-studded Mumbai. Expectedly, Sergio Lobera’s Mumbai dominated the possession statistics right from the word go, but they couldn’t create much because of Northeast’s defensive discipline.

The turning point of the game came in the 43rd minute when Ahmed Jahouh’s ill-timed tackle on Khassa Camara resulted in a red card for the Moroccan midfielder. Northeast United then took advantage of the mismatch by scoring a goal four minutes after the re-start.

The goal came via a penalty, taken by Ghanian forward Kwesi Appiah, which was awarded to Northeast United after Rowllin Borges handled Dylan Fox’s header in the box. Meanwhile, Mumbai City only faded as time progressed and couldn’t test a fit and alert Northeast United defense.

In fact, Northeast United could have added a goal or two if they finished their chances. In the end, Northeast United coach Gerard Nus would have been elated to come up with a victory despite the slender scoreline.

Northeast United FC vs Mumbai City FC - What we learned

#1 Gerard Nus set up his team to perfection

The attacking might of Mumbai City was always known. And once Mumbai announced a line-up with all of Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, and Hugo Boumous starting, everyone expected goals — except perhaps Northeast United manager Gerard Nus.

After all, the youngest coach in the ISL ensured that he drilled his backline to be compact. The two foreign center-backs, Benjamin Lambot and Dylan Fox were always expected to be stable, but it was the mid-field duo of Lalengmawia and Khassa Camara who shone brightly for Northeast United.

Apuia (Lalengmawia) and Camara, in particular, cut off all the supply channels to Bart Ogbeche. Camara was seen near the half-way line when Northeast United had possession, while he often dropped back to support the center-backs when they didn’t have the ball. Even the wingers Ninthoi and Luis Machado bombed up and down the flanks. even though they couldn’t create many chances.

While Ahmed Jahouh did dictate the play for Mumbai City during the first 43 minutes when he was on the pitch, Northeast United's defensive compactness nullified his creative threat.

Once Jahouh walked off after receiving a red card, Hugo Boumous dropped deep into central mid-field meaning that Mumbai didn’t have any link between the mid-field and Ogbehce. In fact, Ogbeche had only 17 touches during his 58-minute stay. Amazingly, Mumbai City failed to get even one shot on target in the game too.

#2 Sergio Lobera needs to make a hard decision between Adam Le Fondre and Bart Ogbeche

It might prove difficult for Sergio Lobera to play both Adam Le Fondre and Bart Ogbeche in the same line-up. Courtesy - ISL

Make no mistake, Adam Le Fondre worked hard on the right-wing, but that is not his position at all. Le Fondre was prolific for Sydney FC in the A-League as he played as a center-forward. Having brought Le Fondre on loan for this season, it is clear that he is integral to Mumbai City’s plans.

On Saturday, it was clearly evident that Le Fondre can’t play on the flanks. So, Lobera might have to drop Ogbeche to the bench and possibly have the Nigerian as a sub for the second half. During his stay at FC Goa, Lobera mainly played his main striker, Ferran Corominas, as the lone forward, with Boumous playing just off the Spanish striker.

Lobera might have to replicate the same system at Mumbai City by possibly playing Farukh Choudhary and Cy Goddard on the wings. The Japanese midfielder looked pretty lively after coming on as a second-half sub against Northeast United.

This system will allow some good delivery to Le Fondre both centrally through Boumous and Jahouh and the wings from Farukh and Goddard. It is especially important to give Boumous a free role behind the striker, as that is where the Frenchman flourishes.

#3 Northeast United need to marry their industry with some creative force

For the first match against Mumbai City, Gerard Nus’ tactical astuteness worked superbly. However, it will be hard to survive with just a good backline. A perfect example would be Bengaluru FC from the last season as they largely struggled to dominate matches despite possessing a sound defensive group.

Northeast United need some creativity from Apuia and directness from Machado and Ninthoi. The young Ninthoi especially had a few chances to break free, but he took one touch too many and lost the ball.

Ninthoi needs to use his pace to good effect to get ahead of the opposition full-back and try to either cross the ball to Appiah and possibly Machado (or Federico Gallego) or cut it and go for shots like ATK Mohun Bagan’s Michael Soosairaj so regularly does.

Nus can also try a flat 4-4-2 formation for Northeast United, with Fanai Lalrempuia or Imran Khan playing on the left-wing. If Gallego is back fit and firing, he could very well replace Machado and just play Appiah as a secondary striker. Northeast United captain Gallego is supposed to be the creative force, but he only came on as a sub in the first match against Mumbai City FC.

#4 How does Sergio Lobera fill in the Ahmed Jahouh-sized hole against FC Goa?

Despite his undoubted genius ability, Ahmed Jahouh's tendency to come up with poor tackles can turn costly. Courtesy - ISL

In the long-run, Sergio Lobera has to decide between Adam Le Fondre and Bart Ogbeche. However, in the short run, Lobera has to decide who replaces Ahmed Jahouh for the next game against FC Goa. It is obviously known that Jahouh will miss the next game after receiving a red-card against Northeast United.

Jahouh was Lobera’s main man in the first match and even the last three years at FC Goa as he orchestrates the play like no other mid-fielder in the league. The Spanish tactician Lobera might bring in Hernan Santana to the central mid-field to replace Jahouh.

However, this will only be possible if he thinks Mourtada Fall is ready to start a game. If Fall isn’t ready, Santana is likely to continue at center-back meaning that we could see Cy Goddard in central midfield. Goddard played on the right-wing in the first game but he is primarily known as a central midfielder.

Does Lobera have the confidence in Goddard to play him in such an important role, especially against FC Goa? We will have to wait and see whether that happens. There is no hiding the fact that this is an important game for both Lobera and the former FC Goa players. Key personnel like Mandar Rao Dessai, Hugo Boumous, and possibly Mourtada Fall would want one up on their former team.