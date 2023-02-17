Odisha FC went another step closer to securing a playoff berth as they defeated NorthEast United FC by three goals to one in their ISL game at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, February 17.

As anticipated, the Juggernauts dominated possession in the opening stages. Pedro Martin came close to scoring on a couple of occasions, but the hosts held their nerves in the first quarter of the game.

However, the Kalinga Warriors broke the deadlock courtesy of Nandhakumar Sekar. The Highlanders were caught off guard in a set-piece situation and Nandha certainly utilized the space provided to him. The first half ended with Odisha FC leading, despite NorthEast United showing signs of improvement late in the half.

Vincenzo Annese’s side came out of the break with more intent and progressed across the flank, but their lack of quality in the final third was evident. After a period of end-to-end movement, Odisha FC doubled their lead in the 65th minute as Victor Rodriguez lashed the ball into the net from the edge of the six-yard box.

The visitors scored once again when substitute Laldanmawia Ralte was deemed to have fouled Saul Crespo in the penalty box. Diego Mauricio converted the resulting spot-kick to net his 12th goal of the season.

Despite a late goal from the spot by Wilmar Jordan Gil, Odisha FC sealed another comfortable victory on the road. On that note, let’s take a look at how the Highlanders fared against the Juggernauts.

NorthEast United FC Player ratings

Arindam [6]

Arindam did not make any mistakes and made some important high claims from set pieces. He couldn’t do much about the goals.

Hira Mondal [5.5]

Hira Mondal shifted to right-back for this game and was largely pinned back. Moreover, he struggled with the ball, as the passing angles from the right flank did not suit him.

Alex Saji [5]

Annese switched Saji's position and he was uncomfortable early in the game. He was also booked early in the game for a foul on Diego Mauricio. It's fair to say the experiment did not pay dividends.

Aaron Evans [6.5]

Evans made a mess of a clearance early in the game but was fortunate as Pedro Martin missed the chance. He was otherwise solid when called upon and made seven clearances and seven recoveries.

Tondonba Singh [5.5]

Tondonba was solid defensively, but his passing was loose in the first half. He improved in the second half, often looking to make overlapping runs.

Joseba Beitia [5]

Beitia did a lot of dirty work but did not contribute in the final third. He also lost his marker in the lead-up to Odisha FC’s second goal.

Gani Nigam [6]

Gani made a few important tackles and interceptions in the first half to restrict Odisha FC. He maintained his composure and awareness in the second half and won the most duels (12) in the game.

Parthib Gogoi [7]

Gogoi lacked service, but he still caused problems for Odisha FC when he received the ball. His bursting run past three players towards the end of the first half almost created a goal. Parthib continued to grow in confidence in the second half but was substituted.

Jithin MS [7]

Jithin was certainly the Highlanders’ brightest player, as he often looked to take on defenders when he had the ball. However, he lacked composure in the final third.

Kule Mbombo [5]

Mbombo struggled to make any real impact and failed to link up with his strike partner. Was eventually hooked off in the 70th minute for Emil Benny.

Wilmar Jordan Gil [7]

Jordan was kept at bay in the first half as the Juggernauts dominated possession. He made selfless runs down the flanks, but his teammates lacked the quality to create chances for him. Scored a late consolation goal from the spot.

Substitutes

Emil Benny [6]

Benny slotted into midfield and performed well in the final twenty minutes. He was also tidy with the ball but struggled to find passes between the lines.

Romain Philippoteaux [6]

Philippoteaux added a much-needed bite in midfield, but he had very little time to make an impact.

Imran Khan [6]

Imran was given another opportunity from the bench and was a lively presence once again.

Laldanmawia Ralte [4]

Conceded a penalty immediately once he came on and did not have any impact going forward.

