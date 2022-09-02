NorthEast United FC 2-0 Sudeva Delhi FC: Player Ratings as Highlanders pick up hard-fought win | 2022 Durand Cup

NorthEast United FC registered a 2-0 win against Sudeva Delhi FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati in the 2022 Durand Cup on Friday (September 2).

It wasn't a pretty game by any stretch of the imagination, with both teams constantly giving possession away. The contest looked destined to be a goalless stalemate. However, a lapse in concentration from Sudeva Delhi allowed Dipu Mirdha to sneak in behind the defense and score in the second half.

The I-League outfit tried hard to get back into the game but that only opened up more spaces for NorthEast United to exploit. The Highlanders eventually got their chance to score again in the second half when Sachin Jha brought down Mirdha in the penalty area.

Gani Nigam stepped up to dispatch the spot-kick and make it 2-0 just as the final whistle sounded to seal his side's first win of the tournament.

Here are the player ratings for both teams from this 2022 Durand Cup clash:

NorthEast United

Khoirom Jackson Singh - 7/10

Jackson Singh was forced into a few saves early on but was largely untroubled beyond that.

Sampow Rongmei - 6/10

Rongmei struggled as Sudeva Delhi targeted the flanks early in the game but did a decent job after that.

Joni Rabha - 7/10

Joni Rabha made multiple key contributions in defense to help NorthEast United weather the occasional storm.

Bishnu Rabha - 6.5/10

Bishnu Rabha complemented Joni defensively and was decent on the ball as well.

Jirjar Terang - 6/10

Terang couldn't really leave his mark on the match and Sudeva Delhi kept him quiet with relative ease.

Sandeep Thapa - 7/10

Thapa was one of NorthEast United's best players and recycled possession well while also forcing an excellent save from Jha in the first half.

Jianchun Rongmei - 6.5/10

Rongmei helped bring some calmness to an otherwise chaotic match but lacked quality in the final third.

Basanta Boro - 5.5/10

Boro had little to no impact in the final third in a disappointing display.

Ningthoujam Binan Singh - 6.5/10

Binan Singh created a couple of good chances for NorthEast United but his decision making and first touch still need plenty of improvement.

Dipu Mirdha - 7.5/10

Mirdha was the best player on the pitch by a mile. After forcing a good save from Jha in the first half, he made a perfectly timed run to get into the box and tap the ball into an empty net. Mirdha then won a penalty in injury-time as well and the Highlanders massively benefitted from his incredible industry and work rate.

Alfred Lalruotsang - 6/10

Lalruotsang tried hard to link up with Mirdha but was let down by his first touch in promising areas on multiple occasions.

Substitutes

Jithin MS - 7/10

Jithin was the definition of an impact sub, beating his marker to get the assist for Mirdha's goal. Sudeva Delhi struggled to deal with his dribbling ability on the left wing.

Tondonba Singh - 6/10

Tondonba Singh did a decent job and helped NorthEast United see out the game.

Emil Benny - 6/10

Benny added some energy to a tiring frontline and also tracked back well.

Gani Nigam - 7/10

Nigam won a couple of corners for his side with some good work in the box before converting the penalty that sealed the deal.

Joe Zoherliana - 6/10

Zoherliana didn't have too much to do but locked up his flank to help his side seal the win.

Sudeva Delhi

Sachin Jha - 6/10

Jha made a couple of decent saves but was let down by his defense for both goals and conceded a penalty right at the death.

Lalfelkima - 5.5/10

Lalfelkima struggled on Sudeva Delhi's left flank, with NorthEast United piling onto his flank in a bid to create chances.

Nishchal Chandan - 6.5/10

Chandan gave away a couple of loose balls but was rock solid otherwise for much of the game and held Sudeva Delhi's defense together. However, he was in no man's land for Mirdha's goal.

Kareem Nurain - 6/10

Nurain's solidity at the back allowed Sukhandeep Singh to charge forward. However, he also lost the ball in key areas on a few occasions and was nowhere to be found for NorthEast United's opener.

Sukhandeep Singh - 6.5/10

Sukhandeep Singh was excellent going forward and whipped some quality crosses into the box. While he also held his own defensively for more than an hour, Singh should've dealt with Jithin better and was beaten too easily in the build-up to the first goal.

Seigoulun Khongsai - 6/10

Khongsai's pace helped Sudeva Delhi shift gears at times but he was inconsistent and didn't do enough going forward.

Lawmnasangzuala - 7/10

Lawmnasangzuala added to his list of impressive displays for Sudeva Delhi at this year's Durand Cup with another solid showing. He was press-resistant, tidy with his passes and also worked hard defensively.

Kosuke Yamazaki - 6/10

Yamazaki tried hard to get into the game but was closed down well by NorthEast United's midfield. His set-pieces also lacked the required venom, though he could have ended up with an assist if Sudeva Delhi's finishing was better.

Khwairakpam Suraj Singh - 5/10

Suraj Singh barely enjoyed any time on the ball and didn't do much with it at his feet either.

Isaac Essel - 5/10

Essel had a few good opportunities to score but forced a fairly straightforward save and then put two free headers wide of the goal in a disappointing display.

Sridarth Nongmeikapam - 5.5/10

Nongmeikapam was bright in the opening 15 minutes of both halves and was only let down by his tendency to take too many touches. Apart from those 30 minutes, he struggled to really trouble NorthEast United's defense.

Substitutes

Akbar Khan - 6.5/10

Khan instantly added more impetus to Sudeva Delhi's forays forward, sending some teasing crosses into the box that just missed their intended target.

Karthik Panicker - 6.5/10

Panicker once again energized his side from the bench, assisting both offensively and defensively.

Hriivei Carlos - 5/10

Carlos didn't really have any impact on the match, with NorthEast United easily keeping him quiet.

Sinam Maichael Singh - N/A

Maichael Singh barely got any touches on the ball after coming on late in the game.

