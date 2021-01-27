Northeast United FC 2-1 ATK Mohun Bagan: Player ratings as Highlanders pull off stunning victory

Northeast United FC rode on a late winner goal to register a 2-1 victory over ATK Mohun Bagan in match 72 of the ISL.

Here is how each player fared in the match.

NorthEast United FC Player Ratings

Subhasish Roy - 6/10

Roy could have sprinted out of his goal faster to prevent ATK Mohun Bagan from scoring the equalizer. That was the only low point of his performance, as he largely got the basics right.

Nim Dorjee - 6.5/10

Dorjee showed good energy to move up and down the flank throughout the game, and was a big defensive presence on the right wing.

Mashoor Shareef - 6/10

Mashoor's main responsibility was to stop the threat of the likes of Roy Krishna and David Williams. He used his physical presence to deal with their threat well.

Advertisement

Dylan Fox - 6.5/10

Fox seemed to go off limping in the second half, and NorthEast United FC would hope that it wasn't because of anything serious. He led the defense while he was on the pitch.

Gurjinder Kumar - 7/10

Kumar used all his experience to make a couple of crucial blocks, that eventually became game-changing moments.

Lalengmawia - 7.5/10

Lalengmawia showed maturity beyond his years to play one of the best games for his team in the midfield. He is one to watch out for the future.

Khassa Camara - 7/10

Alongside Lalengmawia, Camara is the perfect foil in midfield, showing good physical presence. He had a good battle with Pronay Halder in the middle of the pitch.

Federico Gallego - 7/10

Gallego scored the second goal of the game with a brilliant, curling shot from outside the box. He made the difference when it mattered, and was influential through the match.

Suhair Vadakkepeedika - 6/10

Suhair made a couple of mispasses, and was largely culpable of not releasing the ball on time.

Deshorn Brown - 6.5/10

Not often do the ATK Mohun Bagan centre-backs get bullied, but Brown did exactly that throughout the game, displaying good hold-up play and laying the ball off to Machado whenever possible.

Luis Machado - 7.5/10

Machado scored the first goal of the game, that set the encounter up for a thrilling final few minutes. He drove at defenders tirelessly, and was one of North East United's best players.

ATK Mohun Bagan Player Ratings

Arindam Bhattacharja - 6/10

Advertisement

Bhattacharja tried to make himself as big as he could to prevent conceding the opening goal of the game, but the ball slipped past his side. Barring that, had a good performance.

Pritam Kotal - 7/10

You can always expect consistent performances from Pritam Kotal, and today was the same. He made a couple of excellent deliveries in the box for Roy Krishna.

Tiri - 6/10

Tiri was shrugged off by Luis Machado for the opening goal of the game. Up until that point, he was having a good game. The goal was the only real blemish in his entire performance.

Sandesh Jhingan - 7/10

Jhingan was defensively solid, specially in one on one situations against the likes of Gallego and Machado who tried to beat him on the turn. An assured performance from him.

Sumit Rathi - 5.5/10

Considering Sumit Rathi has not been getting much game-time, he put in a decent shift during his time on the pitch. It would be unfair to gauge him by the errors he made, but the youngster is learning with every game that he plays.

Prabir Das - 6/10

Prabir Das almost scored in the first half. Defensively, he could have been better as he was beaten easily on at least two occasions.

Pronay Halder - 6/10

Pronay did his job of circulating the ball efficiently, but apart from the simple things that he did right, he did not add to the team going forward like he normally does.

Carl McHugh - 6.5/10

It was McHugh's assist that found Roy Krishna in the box, and he delivered the goods when it mattered the most. He was unlucky to end up on the losing side.

Javier Hernandez - 6/10

Advertisement

It was an underwhelming performance from Hernandez, who looked slightly off the boil considering the levels he has been playing at recently.

Roy Krishna - 6.5/10

Roy Krishna sniffed a goal out of nowhere when Carl McHugh's mis-hit found him in the box, and that's the mark of a great goal scorer. He could also have had a penalty after being brought down in the box late in the game.

David Williams - 6/10

Williams gave it his all for one half, and made a couple of good chances for his strike partner Roy Krishna. Was taken off at half-time to give Manvir Singh some game time.

Substitutes

Manvir Singh - 6.5/10

Manvir had an excellent game after coming on, and created plenty of chances for Roy Krishna. He came close to scoring himself, and would be in line to start the next match.