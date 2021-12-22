NorthEast United FC 2-3 ATK Mohun Bagan - Player Ratings

ATK Mohun Bagan registered a 3-2 comeback victory over NorthEast United FC in match number 37 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season. The five-goal thriller unraveled at PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa.

NorthEast United FC went ahead in the second minute of the game through a V.P. Suhair header from a corner. After taking the lead, Khalid Jamil's men sat back and soaked in all the pressure from ATK Mohun Bagan.

However, just seconds away from the half-time whistle, ATK Mohun Bagan equalized through Liston Colaco. The goal came owing to a clear and obvious error from NorthEast United FC keeper Mirshad Michu.

Coming out in the second half, ATK Mohun Bagan scored once again in the 52nd minute. Hugo Boumous tapped the ball home into an open net after another sloppy defensive work from NorthEast United. Boumous grabbed his second of the game in the 76th minute and put the tie to bed.

Mashoor Shereef got a second goal for NorthEast United but it was too little too late to trouble ATK Mohun Bagan.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for today's game between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC.

NorthEast United FC

Mirshad Michu (5.5): When a goalkeeper concedes three goals there's really never an incredible amount to write home about. However, Mirshad only made his night worse with a clear and obvious error that led to the second ATK Mohun Bagan goal.

Provat Lakra (6): Provat left the game just after the half-time game without making any significant mark. However, ATK Mohun Bagan's Liston Colaco, in multiple instances, had the better of the young NorthEast United FC full-back.

Patrick Flottmann (6.5): Patrick was the pick of the NorthEast United defenders. He stepped in with multiple defensive clearances and interceptions. He managed himself well against the likes of Hugo Boumous and Roy Krishna.

Gurjinder Kumar (6): Gurjinder suffered an injury in the 26th minute of the game and had to be immediately subbed out. From the time he was present on the pitch, NorthEast United FC looked solid in defense.

Hernan Santana (6): Hernan had a game of two halves on the night. In the first, he looked solid in defense and made multiple interceptions. However, as ATK Mohun Bagan pounced on the Highlanders in the second-half, the Spaniard looked nervy on the ball.

Khassa Camara (7): Khassa Camara has been pivotal to how the NorthEast United FC midfield functions. The Mauritanian international had another solid game, although he couldn't contribute much going forward.

Imran Khan (7): Imran Khan too held his own against the richly talented midfield of the Mariners. Complemented Khassa Camara well and also contributed with well-though progressive passes from deep.

Mathias Coureur (6.5): Although he assisted the V.P. Suhair goal, Mathias Coureur looked largely off colour tonight. His passing and decision-making was indecisive, which led to a lot of NorthEast United FC attacks fizzing out.

Rochharzela (6): Much like Lakra, Rochharzela down the same flank was ineffective and was pinned back by Liston Colaco's threatening runs. He couldn't add much to the attack and was subbed out at half-time.

Lalkhawpuimawia (5.5): Mapuia's performance was probably the most frustrating of the night. The young Indian forward managed to get into scoring positions but ended up scuffing the chances.

Suhair Vadakkepeedika (7.5): Suhair scored NorthEast United's first goal of the game from Coureur's corner-kick. He put in a shift up and down the pitch but often looked sloppy in possession.

Substitutes:

Tondonba Singh (6): Replaced Gurjinder early in the first half and didn't have a night to remember. He gave up the ball on multiple occasions.

Laldanmawia Ralte (6): Came on in place of Rochharzela after the break but suffered a similar fate. Was mostly deemed ineffective as he was pinned back by Colaco and his threatening runs.

Joe Zoherliana (6.5): Zoherliana took over the reigns of guarding the left flank from Pravot Lakra after the first half. The 22-year-old Mizo defender did considerably well in phases. He also created a big chance going forward.

Pragyan Gogoi (6): Came on in place of Camara. Didn't have much time to settle and had an okayish outing.

Mashoor Shereef (7): Coming off the bench, Mashoor Shereef scored NorthEast United FC's second goal and breathed life into the game. Was effective in the limited opportunities he had and the finish was clinical.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh (6): Amrinder hasn't been in the best of form and it showed tonight yet again. NorthEast United FC's V.P. Suhair poked in a good header into the far post. However, Amrinder was caught second-guessing in the buildup to the first goal.

Ashutosh Mehta (6.5): Ashutosh was solid defensively, however, he didn't have much influence going forward for ATK Mohun Bagan.

Pritam Kotal (6.5): Pritam Kotal had an average outing. Chipped in with defensive interceptions and tackles, however, he lost quite a few duels and gave the ball away on multiple instances.

Tiri (7): Tiri was solid at the back for the most part. Solid going into the duels and came out with the ball on most occasions.

Subhasish Bose (8): Subhasish was definitely the pick of the ATK Mohun Bagan defenders. Very solid at the back, going fully committed into duels. Even going forward, the left-back got into dangerous positions and combined well with Liston Colaco. Also, provided the assist from the crucial second goal.

Carl McHugh (7.5): Under Habas, Carl McHugh was slotted into the centre-back spot on multiple occasions. But now he is back in the ATK Mohun Bagan midfield and he controlled the tempo of the game like he used to.

Deepak Tangri (6.5): Deepak had an average game tonight. Chipped in with occasional defensive blocks but failed to contribute much during the transitions and wasn't the most comfortable on the ball.

Manvir Singh (6.5): Much like Mapuia for NorthEast United FC, Manvir too might have frustrated a few ATK Mohun Bagan fans tonight. He looked lively throughout the game and made some darting runs into the Highlanders. But his decision-making in the final third cost him and his team. In the first half, Manvir missed a glaring opportunity to put the Mariners ahead from five-yards out.

Hugo Boumous (8.5): ATK Mohun Bagan paid the big bucks for this man and have been reaping the rewards since then. In the first half, NorthEast United FC managed to keep Boumous' movement in check with their narrow spacing between the two defensive lines. But once they went behind, the Highlanders were desperate to find an equalizer, leaving gaps in their defensive lines. Boumous grabbed a second-half brace to lead ATK Mohun Bagan to victory.

Liston Colaco (8): If there was one player who rattled the NorthEast United FC defense out of their depth, it was Liston Colaco. The young Goan winger ran the left-sided blockers of the NorthEast United FC defense ragged with his intricate runs. He also opened the scoring for ATK Mohun Bagan with a near perfect header off a Roy Krishna cross.

Roy Krishna (7): While Roy Krishna wasn't his clinical self, he made smart runs off the ball to allow Hugo Boumous and Liston Colaco into more central positions. He also provided the assist for Colaco's goal.

Substitutes:

Joni Kauko (7): Was an impact sub as he went on to provide the assist for ATK Mohun Bagan's third goal against NorthEast United FC.

Michael Soosairaj (5.5): Soosairaj is returning from a long spell on the sidelines but tonight he didn't have much of an impact on the game.

Lenny Rodrigues (5.5): Lenny came on in the 83rd minute in place of Deepak Tangri and ended the game without making much of an impact.

David Williams (6): Came on at the very end but looked lively for the most part.

Edited by Aditya Singh