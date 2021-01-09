NorthEast United FC 2-4 Hyderabad FC: Player Ratings as the Nizams break into top 4 | ISL 2020-21

Hyderabad FC defeated NorthEast United FC 4-2 in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2020/21 league encounter at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa. With this win, they moved up to the third spot on the points table with 15 points from 10 matches.

Aridane Santana (3'), Joel Chianese (36'), and Liston Colaco (85', 90') were the goalscorers for Hyderabad FC while NorthEast United FC scored through Federico Gallego (45') and Benjamin Lambot (45+2').

Here's how each player fared in the match.

NorthEast United FC Player Ratings

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury - 5/10

Subhasish conceded four goals and made only one save in the match.

Ashutosh Mehta - 7/10

Mehta won a penalty for his side after being brought down at the edge of the box. His crossing was troublesome for Hyderabad FC as well.

Benjamin Lambot - 6.5/10

Advertisement

Benjamin Lambot celebrates after scoring for NorthEast United FC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Lambot blasted his shot into the roof of the net to score NorthEast United FC's second goal. However, he also conceded possession cheaply in the defensive third that led to Hyderabad FC scoring one.

Mashoor Shereef - 5.5/10

Mashoor failed to check Chianese's run, whose low cross ended up in a goal. He was taken off in the second half.

Gurjinder Kumar - 6/10

The left-back didn't trouble Hyderabad FC much, who also exploited the space left behind by him.

Khassa Camara - 6/10

Camara was caught out of possession on a few occasions, allowing Hyderabad FC players to move forward.

Lalrempuia Fanai - 7/10

Fanai was the only positive for NorthEast United FC in the middle of the park, finishing with a passing accuracy of 92%. But Gerard Nus took him off in the second half.

Federico Gallego - 7.5/10

Gallego calmly slotted his penalty and also created good chances for NorthEast United FC, especially with his free-kicks.

Luis Machado - 7.5/10

Machado's best moment came in the 15th minute – his long-range strike was dipping its way into the back of the net only for Hyderabad FC's goalkeeper produced a valiant save.

Advertisement

VP Suhair - 6/10

Deployed on the right-wing, Suhair gave a sub-par performance. He took two shots in the game, both of which were off target.

Idrissa Sylla - 6/10

In the 13th minute, Sylla had a golden opportunity to score for NorthEast United FC but he failed to keep his header on target.

It is starting to feel like NorthEast are going down the same path. Been over a month since their last win, slowly tapering off after a bright start.#IndianFootball #ISL #NEUHFC — Nived Zenith (@ZeNived) January 8, 2021

Substitutes

Dylan Fox - 6/10

Coming in for Machado, Fox failed to add much-required composure to NorthEast United FC's defence for which he was brought on.

Lalengmawia - 6/10

Lalengmawia was brought on to aid Camara in his defensive duties but he couldn't quite find his footing.

Rochharzela - 6/10

Rochharzela wasn't able to contribute offensively or defensively after coming on from the bench.