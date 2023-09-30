NorthEast United FC 3-0 Chennaiyin FC: Player Ratings for the Marina Machans| ISL 2023-24

NorthEast United FC defeated Chennaiyin FC in their second game of the ISL 2023-24 season in Guwahati on Saturday (29 September).

Both sides came into the game having lost their opening contests of the tournament. NorthEast United FC lost their first game against Mumbai City FC while Chennaiyin FC lost their opening game against Odisha FC.

The Highlanders and the Marina Machans came into the game seeking their first victory of the season.

The opening 25 minutes saw the visitors creating more chances while the hosts took their time to settle down. Farukh Choudhary missed two golden chances in the first 40 minutes.

Parthiv Gogoi scored from a world-class strike in the 43rd minute to give NorthEast United FC the lead. The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favour of the hosts.

NorthEast United came into the second half with renewed vigour and scored in the 48th minute courtesy of a Phalguni Singh tap-in from a Nestor cross.

Owen Coyle's boys tried hard to score the equaliser but failed to do so. Ninthoinganba Meetei made a great run down the left flank, wriggling his way past the NorthEast United FC defense, but he placed his shot directly into Mirshad's hands.

Asheer Akhtar hit a marvellous strike from 35 yards out to give NorthEast United FC a 3-0 victory. The scoreboard at full-time read 3-0 in favor of the hosts. On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for the Marina Machans.

Chennaiyin FC Player Ratings

Samik Mitra (5): Samik made some regular saves in the first 30 minutes of the game. He was injured in the final few moments of the game.

Lazar Cirkovic (5): Lazar made some crucial blocks in the first half. He could have done better during the second goal that Chennaiyin FC conceded.

Cristian Battocchio (5.5): Cristian made one crucial block in the first half. He tried hard during the game but couldn't impact the game much.

Ninthoinganba Meetei (6.5): Ninthoi made a great run wriggling past the NorthEast United FC's defense, but his shot landed straight in Mirshad's hands.

Connor Shields (5.5): Connor tried hard and covered a lot of ground. He tried to create a lot of openings but wasn't entirely successful.

Alexander Jesuraj (5): Alexander was troubled by Parthib throughout the period he was on the pitch. He didn't have a good game.

Aakash Sangwan (5): Aakash tried his best but he had trouble dealing with NorthEast United FC's wingers.

Ayush had a tough game today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Ayush Adhikari (5): Ayush had a poor game. He couldn’t do much in the first half and was substituted in the second half.

Bikash Yumnam (5.5): Bikash had a tough time dealing with NorthEast United's attackers. He tried his best to keep the defense in shape, but had his fair share of issues.

Rafael Crivellaro (4.5): Rafael performed the invisibility act in the first half. He had a poor game and it was his form that hampered Chennaiyin FC.

Farukh Choudhary (5.5): Farukh missed a golden opportunity when his curler from inside the box went just over the bar in the 25th minute. Farukh missed another good opportunity in the 42nd minute. Had Farukh converted his chances, the story could have been different for Chennaiyin FC.

Substitutes

Ryan Edwards (5): Ryan replaced Lazar in the second half. Ryan couldn't do much. He could have closed down Asheer in a better manner during the third goal his side conceded.

Irfan couldn't impact the game much (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Irfan Yadwad (5): Irfan replaced Farukh in the second half. He failed to impact the game in any way.

Jiteshwor Singh (5.5): Jiteshwor was introduced in the second half and after his introduction, Chennaiyin FC's midfield looked better.

Ankit Mukherjee (5.5): Ankit was introduced late in the second half in place of Alexander. He also played as the goalkeeper for the last few minutes as Samik was injured and his side was out of substitutes.

Sachu Siby (5): Sachu came on late in place of Aakash and couldn't impact the game in any way.