NorthEast United FC 3-1 Downtown Heroes FC: Highlanders player ratings from comeback win | Durand Cup 2023

NorthEast United FC conjured up a resurgent second half to overcome a one-goal deficit and beat Downtown Heroes FC 3-1 in the Durand Cup 2023 on Sunday, August 20.

The Highlanders weren't at their best in the first half and paid the price for it, going behind in the ninth minute. A tame shot from distance should've been an easy save for goalkeeper Mirshad Michu, but it bounced of his chest instead into the danger area.

Parvaj Bhuiya was the first to react and lashed the ball home to open the scoring for Downtown Heroes. Bhuiya and Co. continued to trouble their opponents, taking a deserved 1-0 lead into the break.

NorthEast United responded by making three changes at half-time and instantly reaped the benefits. Miguel Zabaco's chestdown was converted by Ibson Melo in the 48th minute, while Romain Philippoteaux beat the keeper at the near-post three minutes later to turn the tide.

Half-time substitute Parthib Gogoi, arguably their Player of the Match, scored the clincher in the 78th minute with a brilliant solo goal. It meant the Highlanders qualified for the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup, having beaten Shillong Lajong FC 4-0 in their tournament opener.

Here are the player ratings for NorthEast United FC:

Mirshad Michu - 6/10

Michu made a rookie error to hand Downtown Heroes an early lead. However, he made a few excellent saves in either half and his distribution was solid as well.

Tondonba Singh - 6.5/10

Tondonba put in a decent shift on the left, contributing to some key moments in both attack and defense.

Miguel Zabaco - 7/10

Zabaco held fort for much of the game and was unfortunate to leave the pitch without a clean sheet. He got the assist for Melo's equalizer with a smart pass to kickstart NorthEast United's comeback.

Asheer Akhtar - 6/10

Akhtar endured a mixed outing, struggling at times against Downtown Heroes' directness. He looked more composed in the second half and made a couple of important tackles in the box.

Hira Mondal - 6/10

Mondal looked solid in the first half, but didn't contribute much going forward before being taken off at half-time.

Pragyan Gogoi - 5.5/10

Pragyan did a decent job with his distribution, but occasionally left gaps in midfield that Downtown Heroes were able to exploit. He was substituted at half-time.

Romain Philippoteaux - 7.5/10

Operating in a deeper role than he did in the Indian Super League last season, Philippoteaux dictated NorthEast United's play in the first half. He also led their counterpressing, somewhat ineffectively before the break.

The Frenchman looked a different player once the Highlanders made a triple-switch at half-time, operating with more purpose. Philippoteaux also scored their go-ahead goal with a neat near-post finish.

Rochharzela - 7/10

Rochharzela linked up well with his fellow forwards and even created a golden chance for Albiach that went begging. He also forced a couple of good saves from the Downtown Heroes goalkeeper.

Nestor Albiach - 6.5/10

Albiach was yet another casualty of the Highlanders' flat display in the first and also a beneficiary of their changes. He played his part in Melo's equalizer with a chip into the box that was chested down by Zabaco.

Jithin MS - 5/10

Jithin tried to make things happen for NorthEast United and looked bright at times, but was inconsistent and hooked off at half-time as a result.

Ibson Melo - 7/10

Melo seemed to be starved of service in the first half and looked visibly frustrated. That changed with his team making three substitutions at half-time and he scored his first goal for the club with a calm finish after his touch deceived a defender.

Substitutes

Dinesh Singh (Mondal 46') - 6.5/10

Dinesh stuck to his job, giving Downtown Heroes very little space to exploit on his wing.

Phalguni Nambrath (Pragyan 46') - 6.5/10

Nambrath played his part in NorthEast United's comeback, with his passing range standing out. However, his decision-making in the final third was found lacking at times.

Parthib Gogoi (Jithin 46') - 8/10

Parthib continues to impress and made the most of his opportunity once again. The youngster revitalized his side's attack, forcing a save from the keeper and linking up well with Albiach.

He crowned a good performance with a splendid solo goal, dribbling past three defenders before finding the back of the net with a composed finish.

Redeem Tlang (Rochharzela 62') - 6/10

Tlang added some freshness to the Highlanders' attack, playing his role in some well-constructed forays forward.

Gaurav Bora (Philippoteaux 74') - 6/10

Bora made a couple of important interventions in the box to ensure NorthEast United didn't concede any late goals.