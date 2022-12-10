NorthEast United FC 3-7 Chennaiyin FC: Highlanders Player Ratings from biggest defeat of ISL 2022-23

NorthEast United FC suffered a 7-3 hammering at the hands of Chennaiyin FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, December 10. It marked the hosts' ninth consecutive defeat of the ISL 2022-23 season, while the Marina Machans picked up their third away win in four matches.

Player of the Match Nasser El Khayati enjoyed a stellar game, scoring a hat-trick and recording two assists for Chennaiyin. Petar Sliskovic netted two headers, while Julius Duker got the sixth before substitute Joe Zoherliana scored an own-goal.

Wilmar Jordan scored a first-half penalty for NorthEast United FC to make it 1-1 at the time, while Romain Philippoteaux and Rochharzela got consolation strikes.

Here are the player ratings for the Highlanders from their first match under Vincenzo Alberto Annese:

Arindam Bhattacharya - 5/10

Bhattacharya was thoroughly beaten for all seven goals.

Gurjinder Kumar - 5.5/10

Gurjinder was caught on his heels by Mohammad Rafique's pass in the build-up to Chennaiyin's opener, leaving plenty of space for Prasanth Karuthadathkuni. He was much better from the on, recording eight clearances and also getting the assist for Philippoteaux's stunner.

Mashoor Shereef - 4/10

Shereef looked out of sorts throughout the night, with Chennaiyin bypassing him with ease. He let Sliskovic get ahead of him to nod home in the first half and lacked composure with the ball overall as well, completing just 13 of his 23 passes.

Michael Jakobsen - 4/10

Jakobsen failed to command the NorthEast United defense, which was slow to close down El Khayati on numerous occasions.

Gaurav Bora - 4.5/10

Chennaiyin attacked Bora's flank on numerous occasions, with the stand-in right-back failing to track his runners. He was easily bypassed by Aakash Sangwan and El Khayati on multiple occasions, and also completed just 32% of his passes.

Jithin MS - 5/10

Jithin looked much better after being switched to the right wing midway through the first half. He delivered a couple of dangerous crosses into the box and even recorded a key pass before fading away after the break.

Emil Benny - 5.5/10

Benny was one of NorthEast United's best players against Chennaiyin, constantly trying to push them forward from midfield. While his defensive weaknesses were exploited at times, he completed 72% of his passes and recorded a key pass.

Aaron Evans - 5/10

Evans struggled to get into the game from the start, completing a meagre 55% of his passes before being substituted in the 51st minute.

Romain Philippoteaux - 7/10

Philippoteaux was by far NorthEast United's best player on the night. The winger scored a belter of a goal in the second half before going on a brilliant run past three defenders to create his side's third.

His performance will be the brightest spot on a sobering first day in charge for Vincenzo Alberto Annese.

Wilmar Jordan - 6.5/10

Jordan scored with a neat strike from the penalty box to bring the Highlanders level in the first half. He also forced a decent save off Debjit Majumder before being replaced early after the break.

Parthib Gogoi - 4/10

Parthib was substituted just 32 minutes into the game in a tactical switch having gotten just six touches up to that point.

Substitutes

Mohammad Irshad (Parthib 33') - 5/10

Irshad was booked for a poor foul on Vincy Barretto and didn't contribute much otherwise for NorthEast United FC.

Ion Gaztanaga (Evans 51') - 5/10

Gaztanaga went into the book after confronting El Khayati for a nutmeg and couldn't find his usual passing range either.

Matt Derbyshire (Jordan 51') - 6/10

Derbyshire helped NorthEast United construct some good moves in the second half, though he got no chances of his own.

Joe Zoherliana (Shereef 70') - 4.5/10

Zoherliana needlessly deflected a shot that was going wide into his own net to make it seven for Chennaiyin FC. He had little impact otherwise

Rochharzela (Jithin 70') - 7/10

Rochharzela brought verve and energy off the bench, eventually scoring NorthEast United's third goal of the night with a poacher's finish.

