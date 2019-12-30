NorthEast United FC part ways with Panagiotis Triadis

Panagiotis Triadis played 14 matches for NorthEast United FC in two seasons of the ISL

NorthEast United FC have parted ways with their German-born Greek midfielder Panagiotis Triadis. The 27-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of the calendar year and the Highlanders have decided against renewing it.

Triadis started his stint in India with NorthEast in the ISL last season, joining them in the winter transfer window. After playing seven matches for them, the Highlanders retained him for the 2019-20 season where he has scored two goals and bagged one assist while operating on the left flank.

He has accounted for 15 shots and 17 crosses for his club with an average of 32.57 passes per game this season. Triadis doesn't back down from contributing defensively too, as evident from the 20 tackles he has notched up despite playing in an attacking position.

One of the strengths of Triadis is his ability to take long-range shots. Mumbai City FC didn't close him down on one instance and he made them pay by curling the ball past the goalkeeper to give his side the lead.

The Highlanders have scored only nine goals in the ISL so far, which incidentally, is the least by any team. With Maximiliano Barreiro being released to make way for Federico Gallego and now, Triadis gone, the goalscoring burden has increased substantially on the likes of Asamoah Gyan and Redeem Tlang.

But, NorthEast's loss could prove to be other teams' gain. Jamshedpur FC signed only six foreigners and with Piti, Noe Acosta, and Sergio Castel injured, someone of the ilk of Triadis could come in handy for them.

Bengaluru FC's coach Carles Cuadrat also revealed in a press conference that the team might bring a striker on board. Mumbai City FC will also miss Paulo Machado for the rest of the season after the Portuguese suffered a leg injury in one of their practice sessions. Their manager, Jorge Costa, however, said he would not sign a new foreign player just because they have a vacancy.

Thus, only time will tell what Triadis' next move would be.

