NorthEast United FC signs Austrian midfielder Marco Sahanek 

NorthEast United FC roped in Austrian attacking midfielder Marco Sahanek on Friday. The 31-year-old last played in the Thai Premier League for Nakhon Ratchasima for whom he amassed two goals and two assists in 10 games.

Sahanek has played over 20 matches in the Austrian Bundesliga and 220 matches in the second division of the nation.

In a career spanning several continents in which he has played over 300 matches, the Austrian has scored 64 goals and made 79 assists. Sahanek's coming in at a very crucial time for NorthEast United FC with them at the bottom of the Indian Super League standings.

The former Wolfsberger midfielder is expected to slot into the hole left by Federico Gallego. Earlier in the winter transfer window, the Highlanders also acquired the services of former ATK Mohun Bagan star Marcelinho.

Marcelinho has played for various ISL clubs over the last few years. He made his ISL debut with Delhi Dynamos FC during the 2016 edition of the league. Last season, Marcelinho played for two ISL clubs. He started the season with Odisha FC and then joined ATKMB on loan for the second half of the season.

A look at NorthEast United FC's current form

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC are currently in a massive fix, having suffered seven losses and managed just two wins from their 12 games. Khalid Jamil's men are winless in their last five games and have shown no signs of recovery.

They have been affected by multiple injuries and Jamil will be hoping the new signings can quickly fit into the system. The Highlanders have lacked quality in the final third but providing some respite to Jamil will be Deshorn Brown's form. The Jamaican forward has scored five goals in his last four games, including a hat-trick against Mumbai City FC.

Trouble in midfield further intensified for NEUFC when Khassa Camara left the squad to join his national camp ahead of the AFCON. The Highlanders are yet to find a replacement for him. But the addition of Marcelinho and Marco Sahanek can definitely bolster their attacking firepower.

The NorthEast United FC face Chennaiyin FC on Saturday. Although Bozidar Bandovic's men are down in seventh spot, only five points separate them and the league leaders.

