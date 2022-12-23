NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Prediction, team news, preview, and more for the ISL 2022-23 match

Bottom-placed NorthEast United FC will return to the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati to face ATK Mohun Bagan in an ISL 2022-23 fixture on Saturday, December 24.

The Highlanders' record in the league so far has been an absolute bloodbath. They have lost all of their first 10 matches, the worst record in the history of the ISL. A mid-season change in coach hasn't yet helped the club recover from the dreadful start. But under Vincenzo Alberto Annese, NorthEast United FC have shown resistance to being steamrolled by even the top sides.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan are third in the standings with 20 points from 10 matches. A win would allow them to keep up the pressure on the top two sides. But Juan Ferrando has a lot of headaches when it comes to team selection as the Mariners have been plagued by multiple injuries.

When the two sides locked horns earlier in the season, the Green and Maroon Brigade registered a 2-1 victory, thanks to goals from Liston Colaco and Subhasish Bose.

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team News

NEUFC: The Highlanders have no significant injuries and head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese could field a line-up similar to their previous encounter.

ATKMB: ATK Mohun Bagan have been troubled by injuries to Joni Kauko and Florentin Pogba, who are set to miss the rest of the season. Although they have signed Slavko Damjanovic to replace Pogba, it remains to be seen, when and how the Montenegrin defender is integrated into the squad.

Recently, Hugo Boumous and Manvir Singh have also been struggling with niggles. Brendan Hamill will also miss out due to suspension. Team selection could be a real headache for head coach Juan Ferrando.

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Predicted Lineups

NEUFC: Mirshad Michu (GK), Michael Jakobsen (C), Tondonba Singh, Gaurav Bora, Joe Zoherliana, Romain Philippoteaux, Emil Benny, Pragyan Gogoi, Jon Gaztanaga, Rochharzela, Wilmar Gil.

ATKMB: Vishal Kaith (GK); Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose; Deepak Tangri, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco; Hugo Boumous, Dimitrios Petratos.

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Prediction

The injuries have undoubtedly limited the firepower of ATK Mohun Bagan. However, they still have enough game-changers in their ranks. The likes of Dimitrios Petratos and even a partially-fit Hugo Boumous could wreak havoc for the Kolkata giants. But don't write out the Highlanders completely.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 1-3 ATK Mohun Bagan

