NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Prediction, preview, team news and more

With the opportunity of entering the top-four for the very first time, NorthEast United FC take on ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday. The game will be played at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

NorthEast United FC have always looked like a resolute side throughout the league. The Highlanders have been impressive under their new assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew after the departure of former head coach Gerard Nus. They are 5th in the standings with 15 points from 12 games.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC have played like a typical Antonio Lopez Habas' side this season. A compact defense combined with a packed midfield has seen the Mariners rely on quick counter-attacking movements. They are second in the ISL standings and look comfortable as far as the qualification for playoffs are concerned. ATK Mohun Bagan have earned 24 points from 12 games.

The last time we faced NorthEast United FC, we sealed the deal with a 2-0 win at Fatorda! 💚❤️



What do you think will happen this time in #NEUATKMB ?🤔#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #Mariners #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/c6xQ71BZRf — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) January 25, 2021

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Head-to-Head

NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC will play each other only for the second time in the ISL. The Mariners won 2-0 in the first meeting between the two teams earlier in the current season.

The erstwhile ATKFC had played the Highlanders on 12 occasions before the merger with Mohun Bagan. ATKFC won 7 games, NorthEast United won thrice while two games ended in a draw.

NorthEast United FC form guide: D-L-L-D-W

ATK Mohun Bagan FC form guide: D-W-L-D-W

Advertisement

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Team News

NorthEast United FC

Benjamin Lambot has regained fitness and is expected to start the game. NorthEast United FC started in a 4-4-1-1 formation in their last match with Mashoor Shereef occupying the place of the Belgian defender at the back. Deshorn Brown has managed to settle down in a new system of play and may replace Idrissa Sylla as the primary striker for the Highlanders.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC

Javier Hernandez is fit and ready to start the game. Michael Soosairaj and Nongdamba Naorem have been ruled out of the league due to knee injuries. Edu Garcia and Subhasish Bose are yet to regain full fitness and will most likely sit out the game.

The Mariners showed a change in gameplay against Chennaiyin FC. They are expected to go out all guns blazing against a defensively weaker NorthEast United FC.

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC predicted XIs

NorthEast United FC

Advertisement

Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Subhasish Roy (GK/C), Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, Lalengmawia, Deshorn Brown, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Luis Machado.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC

Predicted XI (3): Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sumit Rathi, Sandesh Jhingan, Carl McHugh, Jayesh Rane, Glan Martins, Javier Hernandez, David Williams, Roy Krishna (C).

ATK Mohun Bagan FC earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC in their last fixture. (Image: ISL)

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC prediction

NorthEast United FC have managed to retain their team cohesion despite changes in the management. The Highlanders are expected to dictate the terms of play against ATK Mohun Bagan FC.

However, the disciplined approach by Antonio Lopez Habas' side throughout the season has made the Mariners one of the most impenetrable teams.

Prediction: NorthEast United 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan FC