NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC prediction, preview, team news, and more

NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC lock horns in the first leg of the second ISL 2020-21 semi-final on Saturday.

NorthEast United FC will play only their second semi-final since the inception of the ISL in 2014. The Highlanders had earlier made it to the 2018-19 ISL playoffs.

After parting ways with head coach Gerard Nus in the middle of the league, the Highlanders have looked like a settled side. They reached the semi-finals after a comfortable 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters FC in their final league game.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC will play their first-ever semi-final tie in the ISL as a new side, following the merger between ATKFC and Mohun Bagan FC. The Mariners finished second in the league stage behind Mumbai City FC on head-to-head results. Head coach Antonio Lopez Habas will look to win his third ISL title with ATK Mohun Bagan FC.

Calm and ready for the big semi against ATK Mohun Bagan! 🔴⚪️

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Head to Head

NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC have played each other on two occasions so far, with both being in the current season. The Mariners ran out 2-0 winners in the first game while the Highlanders registered a slender 2-1 win in the reverse fixture.

NorthEast United FC Form Guide: D-W-D-W-W

ATK Mohun Bagan FC Form Guide: W-W-W-W-D

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Team News

NorthEast United FC

Khalid Jamil's side has no injuries and suspensions going into the semi-finals. Deshorn Brown will play as the primary striker with support from Luis Machado. Federico Gallego is expected to take the pitch in the latter part of the game.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC

Michael Soosairaj will miss the fixture due to an earlier injury. Subhasish Bose returns to the squad after serving his one-match suspension. Sandesh Jhingan is doubtful for the game, having strained his muscle in the final league match against Mumbai City FC. Antonio Lopez Habas will need to make changes to the backline because of the absence of key players.

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Predicted XIs

NorthEast United FC (4-4-2)

Subhasish Roy (GK) (C), Provat Lakra, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Nim Dorjee, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC (3-5-2)

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Sandesh Jhingan (C), Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Carl McHugh, Pronay Halder, Lenny Rodrigues, Marcelo Pereira, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna.

Federico Gallego's wonder strike won the reverse fixture over ATK Mohun Bagan FC for NorthEast United FC (Image courtesy: ISL)

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Prediction

The Highlanders will go into the game as the side expected to take the initiative in the fixture. ATK Mohun Bagan FC have been very defensive in their approach and will rely on counters to score goals. The teams are evenly matched and a draw is a likely result on Saturday.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan FC