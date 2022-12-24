NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: NEUFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - December 24, 2022

NorthEast United FC take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the fourth fixture of Matchweek 12 of the Hero Indian Super League on Saturday (December 24) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

The Highlanders' search for their first win of the season continued as they lost 2-1 to FC Goa. While they looked an improved side under head coach Vincenzo Annese, they weren't good enough to take anything away from the game.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan hung on to a goalless draw away against Odisha FC. In a game where they were fairly outplayed by the hosts, ATK couldn't pose as much threat as they have in previous games and were lucky to get a point. They will look to register a resounding win against a struggling NorthEast side to get back into form.

Squads to choose from

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Arindam Bhattacharya, Nikhil Deka, Khoirom Jackson Singh

Defenders: Provat Lakra, Joe Zoherliana, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Tondonba-Singh, Aaron Michael Evans, Michael Jakobsen, Gaurav Bora

Midfielders: Mashoor Shereef-Thankgalakath, Imran Khan, Romain Phillippoteaux, Rochharzela, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh, Jon Gaztanaga Arropside, MS Jithin, Emil Benny, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha

Forwards: Matt Derbyshire, Gani Nigam, Sylvester Emeka Igbonu, Alfred Lalruotsang, Dipu Mirdha, Laldanmawia Ralte

ATK Mohun Bagan

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Debnath Mondal

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Florentin Pogba, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Brendan Hamill

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ricky Shabong, Ningombam Engson Singh

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, Liston Colaco

Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC

Mirshad Michu, Michael Jakobsen, Tondonba Singh, Gaurav Bora, Joe Zoherliana, Romain Philippoteaux, Emil Benny, Jon Gaztanaga, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Wilmar Gil

ATK Mohun Bagan

Vishal Kaith, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Asish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Carl McHugh, Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos.

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Date: December 24, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Despite their recent improvements, the Highlanders will probably be happy to take even a point from this game, let alone a win against ATK. While NorthEast United showed plenty of character in their 2-1 defeat in their reverse fixture, it will take something to keep a clean sheet and potentially get all three points.

Dimitri Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Romain Phillipoteaux, Wilmar Gil, Subhashish Bose and Ashish Rai are the six players I feel are must-haves for this game. As for the best captaincy picks, I'd go with Dimitri Petratos and Hugo Boumous in a heartbeat. I'm definitely favouring an ATK win with the way I've built my team.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mirshad Michu, Gaurav Bora, Subhashish Bose, Brendan Hamill, Ashish Rai, Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan, Romain Philippoteaux, Wilmar Gil, Dimitri Petratos, Manvir Singh

Captain: Hugo Boumous Vice-Captain: Dimitris Petratos

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Kaith, Subhashish Bose, Ashish Rai, Michael Jakobsen, Romain Philippoteaux, Hugo Boumous, Carl McHugh, Jon Gaztanaga, Wilmar Gil, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos

Captain: Dimitri Petratos Vice-Captain: Wilmar Gil

