NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan prediction - Who will win today's match?

The second match of the week in the ISL will pit ATK Mohun Bagan against NorthEast United FC. The two playoff hopefuls will lock horns with each other at the famed Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

NorthEast United FC Preview

After parting ways with Gerard Nus, NorthEast United FC are being managed by interim head coach Khalid Jamil. They come into the clash against ATK Mohun Bagan on the back of a win against Jamshedpur FC.

The Highlanders have utilized their Indian talents to great use over the course of the season. The likes of VP Suhair, Rochharzela, Apuia Ralte, Britto PM, and Gurjinder Kumar have impressed.

Jamil will look to continue providing opportunities to the young Highlanders as they aim to push for a playoffs spot.

ATK Mohun Bagan Preview

ATK Mohun Bagan have been one of the most consistently-performing sides in the first half of the ISL 2020-21 season. They have continued to stay in the top two of the ISL table and have accumulated 24 points from 12 games.

ATK Mohun Bagan come into this clash after a close win over Chennaiyin FC and will be eager to continue the positive momentum. The attack has, however, been a tad quiet, considering their arsenal of strikers like Roy Krishna, David Williams, and Manvir Singh.

Head coach Antonio Habas Lopez will hope that the side can pull off a strong performance against the determined Highlanders.

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Prediction

NorthEast United FC will aim to get a win and rise higher in the ISL standings (Courtesy - ISL)

NorthEast United FC lost by a 2-0 margin when they faced off against ATK Mohun Bagan for the first time earlier in the season. Roy Krishna scored a goal for the Mariners and will be their go-to man for the fixture in Margao as well.

NorthEast United FC's defensive line will thus have their hands full.

Considering the recent form of the two sides, ATK Mohun Bagan have the advantage going into this encounter at the Fatorda Stadium.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 0 - 1 ATK Mohun Bagan