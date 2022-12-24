NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 match?

Bottom-placed NorthEast United FC will hope to start the second half of the season on a brighter note against injury-plagued ATK Mohun Bagan at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Saturday, December 24.

The Highlanders are yet to register their first points in the league after losing all of their 10 opening matches.

Former Gokulam Kerala boss Vincenzo Alberto Annese was brought in by the club mid-season to replace Marco Balbul in the head coach position. While not much has changed under the Italian gaffer, NorthEast United have shown a lot of tenacity.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, are third in the league standings with 20 points from 10 matches. While the Mariners are in a prime position to hunt down the league leaders, their squad has been plagued by injuries. Although they have signed Slavko Damjanovic to replace Florentin Pogba, it remains to be seen when and how the Montenegrin defender will be integrated into the squad.

The last time the two sides met were earlier in the season when the Green and Maroon Brigade emerged 2-1 victorious at home. Liston Colaco and Subhasish Bose got on the scoresheet for the Kolkata giants.

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, Match 59.

Date & Time: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Telecast details

The 59th match of the ISL 2022-23 season between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on December 24.

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Live streaming details

The enthralling match between the Highlanders and the Mariners can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

