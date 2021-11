NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 28th, 2021

NorthEast United will take on Chennaiyin FC in match 12 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22).

NorthEast United lost their opening fixture 4-2 to Bengaluru FC and followed that up with a goalless draw against Kerala Blasters FC. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC won their only fixture 1-0 against Hyderabad FC.

In terms of head-to-head, NorthEast United have won six of the 14 clashes between the sides while Chennaiyin FC have managed only three victories. Five of the teams' meetings ending in draws.

Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 @ChennaiyinFC We’re going to the Northeast (not really but in our heads we are)! Home to some of the country’s most iconic rock festivals and a breeding ground to a talent pool wider than any other. They can sing, they can play, they can dance, and some, just do it all! We’re going to the Northeast (not really but in our heads we are)! Home to some of the country’s most iconic rock festivals and a breeding ground to a talent pool wider than any other. They can sing, they can play, they can dance, and some, just do it all! https://t.co/nForggaHG7

Squads to choose from

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy.

Defenders: Gurjinder Kumar, Jestin George, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Nabin Rabha, Tondonba Singh, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra.

Midfielders: Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Federico Gallego, Gani Nigam, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Joe Zoherliana, Khassa Camara, Pragyan Medhi, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh.

Forwards: Deshorn Brown, Laldanmawai Ralte, Lalkawpuimawia, Manvir Singh, Mathias Coureur, Rochharzela, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, William Lalnunfela.

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas.

Defenders: Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Balaji Ganesan.

Midfielders: Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Aman Chetri, Melroy Assisi, Subhadip Majhi.

Forwards: Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Suhail Pasha, Vladimir Koman, Lukasz Gikiewicz.

Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United

Subhasish Roy, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Jestin George, Khassa Camara, Hernan Santana, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Laldanmawia Ralte, Federico Gallego, Lalkhawpuimawia, Deshorn Brown.

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Salam Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Anirudh Thapa, Ariel Borysiuk, Mirlan Murzaev, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Vladimir Koman.

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021-22.

Date: November 29, 2021 at 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa.

NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Subhasish Roy, Slavko Damjanovic, Reagan Singh, Gurjinder Kumar, Khassa Camara, Hernan Santana, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Laldanmawia Ralte, Federico Gallego, Anirudh Thapa, Deshorn Brown.

Captain - Deshorn Brown | Vice-captain - Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Kaith, Provat Lakra, Narayan Das, Patrick Flottmann, Ariel Borysiuk, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Vladimir Koman, Mirlan Murzaev, Mathias Coureur, Khassa Camara, Rahim Ali.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain - Suhair Vadakkepeedika | Vice-captain - Vladimir Koman.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra