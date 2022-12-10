NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC : NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - December 10, 2022

NorthEast United FC will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC in the fourth match of Matchweek 10 of the 2022-23 Hero Indian Super League season on Saturday, December 10, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

It's been the same old story for hosts NorthEast United FC, who have lost all eight of their matches so far. While they had a chance to pick up their first points against Odisha FC in their last encounter, a second-half goal from Jerry Mawihmingthanga extended their wait to open their account for the season.

Post that defeat, the Highlanders parted ways with manager Marco Bulbul and have appointed ex-Gokulam Kerala Head Coach Vincenzo Annese as their new head coach.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC was beaten 1-3 by Hyderabad FC at the Marina Arena in their last outing. They will want to capitalize on their opponents' poor form and get back to winning ways.

Squads to Choose from

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Arindam Bhattacharya, Nikhil Deka, and Khoirom Jackson Singh.

Defenders: Provat Lakra, Joe Zoherliana, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Tondonba-Singh, Aaron Michael Evans, Michael Jakobsen, and Gaurav Bora.

Midfielders: Mashoor Shereef-Thankgalakath, Imran Khan, Romain Phillippoteaux, Rochharzela, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh, Jon Gaztanaga Arropside, MS Jithin, Emil Benny, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, and Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha.

Forwards: Matt Derbyshire, Gani Nigam, Sylvester Emeka Igbonu, Alfred Lalruotsang, Dipu Mirdha, and Laldanmawia Ralte.

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Samik Mitra, and Lovepreet Singh.

Defenders: Fallou Diagne, Mohammad Dhot, Narayan Das, Aqib Nawab, Monotosh Chakladar, Ajith Kumar, Gulab Rauth, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Gurmukh Singh, and Aakash Sangwan.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Alexander Jesuraj, Mohamed Liyaakath Ahmed, Ninthoingaba Meetei, Vincy Barretto, Abdenasser El Khayati, K Prasanth, Sourav Das, Chris Anthoy White, Yumkhaibam Singh, Jockson Dhas, Julius Duker, Mohammed Rafique, and Sajal Bag.

Forwards: Jobby Justin, Petar Sliskovic, Rahim Ali, Senthamil Senbagam, Syed Suhail Pasha, and Kwame Karikari.

Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC

Arindam Bhattacharya, Joe Zoherliana, Gaurav Bora, Michael Jakobsen, Gurjinder Kumar, Romain Philippoteaux, Emmanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Parthib Gogoi, Jon Gaztanaga, Matt Derbyshire, and Jithin MS.

Chennaiyin FC

Debjit Majumder, Aakash Sangwan, Fallou Diagne, Gurmukh Singh, Ajith Kumar, Edwin Vanspaul, Julius Düker, Vincy Barretto, Nasser El Khayati, K Prasanth, and Petar Sliskovic.

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Date: December 10, 2022, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

It's always hard to predict how a side will perform under a new head coach with most teams experiencing the new manager bounce. However, on paper, Chennaiyin FC look like the favorites to walk away with the three points in this game.

Julius Duker, Petar Sliskovic, Fallou Diagne, Nasser El Khayati, and Romain Philippoteaux are the five players I feel are must-haves for this one. The in-form El Khayati and Chennaiyin FC striker Sliskovic are among the best captaincy picks.

NorthEast United forwards Matt Derbyshire and Parthib Gogoi could be good differentials if the Highlanders manage to get some goals.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arindam Bhattacharya, Gurjinder Kumar, Aaron Michael Evans, Fallou Diagne, Aakash Sangwan, K Prasanth, Julius Duker, Nasser El Khayati, Romain Philippoteaux, Petar Sliskovic, and Parthib Gogoi.

Captain: Nasser El Khayati. Vice-captain: Petar Sliskovic.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Debjit Majumder, Gaurav Bora, Gurmukh Singh, Fallou Diagne, Julius Duker, Nasser El Khayati, Jon Gaztanaga, Romain Philippoteaux, Petar Sliskovic, Rahim Ali, and Matt Derbyshire.

Captain: Petar Sliskovic. Vice-captain: Rahim Ali.

