NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC: NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - September 29, 2023

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) take on Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in the third fixture of Matchweek 2 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 23/24 on Friday, September 29, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Both teams tasted defeat in Matchweek 1, with NEUFC losing 1-2 in a hard-fought contest against Mumbai City FC (MCFC) at home. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC went down 2-0 to Odisha FC away from home.

NorthEast United FC looked like a much-improved side and gave MCFC a tough game in their opener, and they'll want to gift their home fans a win against Chennaiyin FC. They'll be handed a boost, with center-back Miguel Zaraco fit to feature in this match.

Chennaiyin FC will, however, remain without the services of Vincy Barretto and Rahim Ali.

Squads to choose from

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Dipesh Chauhan, Khoirom Jackson Singh

Defenders: Miguel Zabaco Tome, Hira Mondal, Soraisham Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Yaser Ahmed, Buanthanglun Samte, Tondonba-Singh, and Gaurav Bora.

Midfielders: Bekey Oram, Gani Nigam, Konsam Phalguni Singh, M Louis Nickson, Nestor Albiach, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Fredy Chawngthansanga, Shighil Nambrath, Romain Phillippoteaux, and Pragyan Gogoi.

Forwards: Redeem Tlang, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Jithin MS, Rochharzela, Huidrom Thoi-Singh, Ibson Melo, and Manvir Singh-I.

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Mohanraj K, Samik Mitra, and Prateek Kumar Singh.

Defenders: Sarthak Golui, Ankit Mukherjee, Ryan Edwards, Bijay Chhetri, Sachu Siby, Lazar Cirkovic, Bikash Yumnam, Preyarhanjan RS, Ajith Kumar, and Aakash Sangwan.

Midfielders: Y Jitheswor Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Alexander Jesuraj, Cristian Battocchio, Ninthoingaba Meetei, Farukh Choudhary, Ayush Adhikari, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, and Nesta Colin.

Forwards: Vincy Barretto, Jordan Murray, Rahim Ali, Connor Shields, and Irfan Yadwad.

NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC

Michu Mirshad (GK), Tondonba Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Yaser Ahmed/Michel Zabaco, Soraisham Singh, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Nestor Albiach, Phalguni Singh, Parthib Gogoi, Romain Phillippoteaux, and Redeem Tlang.

Chennaiyin FC

Samik Mitra (GK), Ankit Mukherjee, Bikash Yumnam, Lazar Cirkovic, Aakash Sangwan, Y Jitheshwor Singh, Cristian Battochio, Farukh Choudhary, Rafael Crivellaro, Jordan Murray, and Connor Shields.

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Date: September 29, 2023; 8 pm IST

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

This is a very tight game to call, with both teams yet to identify their match-winners. It'll be interesting to see whether Chennaiyin start the match with both Connor Shields and Jordan Murray and which one of them starts up top. Farukh Choudhary also looked really sharp for Chennaiyin and could be an interesting differential.

Asheef Akhtar, Jordan Murray, Parthib Gogoi, and Romain Philippoteaux look like must-haves courtesy their high ownership, with Michel Zabaco potentially joining that list.

Parthib Gogoi, Jordan Murray (or Connor Shields), Romain Philippoteaux, and Farukh Choudhary look like the best captaincy picks.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Samik Mitra, Asheef Akhtar, Soraisham Singh, Aakash Sangwan, Romain Phillippoteaux, Jitheswor Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Nestor Albiach, Jordan Murray, Connor Shields, Parthib Gogoi, and Jordan Murray.

Captain: Jordan Murray. Vice-Captain: Parthib Gogoi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mirshad Michu, Aakash Sangwan, Asheef Akhtar, Michel Zaraco, Lazar Circkovic, Farukh Choudhary, Cristian Battocchio, Romain Philippoteaux, Phalguni Singh, Jordan Murray, and Parthib Gogoi.

Captain: Farukh Choudhary. Vice-Captain: Romain Philippoteaux.