NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Player Ratings for Abdenasser El Khayati and Co. as they humble the Highlanders in ISL 2022-23

It rained goals at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, as Chennaiyin FC annihilated NorthEast United FC to register a 3-7 victory in ISL 2022-23 on Saturday, December 10.

Right from the first minute, the Marina Machans were on top of the proceedings, and Abdenasser El Khayati emerged as their knight in shining armor. The Dutch midfielder scored a clinical hat-trick, which included two stunning long-range strikes. El Khayati also provided the assists for Petar Sliskovic's second goal and Julius Duker's strike.

The Highlanders added three goals of their own, with the first one coming from a spot kick. However, the defeat is a clear portrayal of the immense task that is at hand for new NEUFC gaffer Vincenzo Alberto Annese.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for Thomas Brdaric's Chennaiyin FC:

Player Ratings for Chennaiyin FC

Debjit Majumder (GK) [6.0]

The veteran custodian had very little to do but still made a few crucial saves. Still, Debjit conceded three goals, including one from a spot-kick and the other from Romain Philippoteaux's stunning strike.

Aakash Sangwan [7.0]

Late in the game, Aakash showed a few signs of fatigue but he was solid on both halves of the pitch for a good chunk of the game. The full-back provided the assist for Sliskovic's first goal for Chennaiyin FC.

Fallou Diagne [7.0]

Although NEUFC didn't offer the greatest attacking threat, Diagne kept matters simple at the back and was also crucial in Chennaiyin FC's build-up process.

Gurmukh Singh [6.0]

He complimented Diagne well and completed four clearances and one assist.

Prasanth Karuthadathkuni [7.0]

The young winger provided the assist for El Khayati's first goal of the night with an inch-perfect cross. Prasanth continued to work on the right flank and created some chances with his two key passes. He was unlucky to concede the penalty.

Julius Duker [8.0]

With a goal and an assist, the German footballer capped off an incredible night of domination in midfield. He always seemed to be available for the ball and pulled the strings from deep for Chennaiyin. Duker also stepped in with crucial defensive interceptions.

Edwin Vanspaul [7.0]

The Indian midfielder complimented Duker brilliantly in the middle of the park. Not only did Edwin Vanspaul have crucial defensive contributions, but he also completed 86 percent of his passes.

Mohammad Rafique [6.5]

Right-back is not his natural position but Rafique did well to keep the NorthEast attackers at bay throughout the entirety of the game.

Abdenasser El Khayati [10.0]

The Dutch midfielder was not just brilliant throughout the night but also relentless. El Khayati pulled all the strings for the Marina Machans in the middle of the park, along with three goals. While the first strike was the result of a well-timed run, the next two came thanks to the love affair between his boots and the ball.

The 33-year-old also provided two assists, one a stunning cross for Sliskovic's second goal of the night and the second for Duker's strike.

Petar Sliskovic [9.0]

The 31-year-old forward was absolutely clinical throughout the night. Petar Sliskovic combined brilliantly with El Khayati to carve open the NEUFC defenders on multiple occasions. But his first goal came from a delicious cross from Aakash Sangwan, which he headed past the keeper from the front post. Meanwhile, El Khayati provided the assist from his second, which was another neat header.

Rahim Ali [6.5]

The Indian forward looked industrious throughout the night but couldn't get the desired attacking output. However, he played two key passes during his stay on the pitch.

SUBSTITUTES

Vincy Barretto [7.0]

Right after coming on for Chennaiyin FC, the former KBFC winger looked very bright. He drilled in a quality cross from Kwame Karikari that ultimately led to Chennai's seventh goal of the night.

Kwame Karikari [6.5]

It was Karikari's shot that was deflected into his own net by Joe Zoherliana. A solid outing off the bench to say the least.

Sajal Bag [6.0]

Nothing substantial from the youngster attacking-wise after coming on, but he did contribute defensively in the dying moments.

Vafa Hakhamaneshi [6.0]

Chennaiyin FC conceded two more goals after a came on, although the Iranian international didn't play a direct role in any of them.

Suhail Pasha [5.5]

Didn't have any significant impact after coming on in the 83rd minute. He also gave away the possession cheaply on occasions.

