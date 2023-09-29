NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC preview, prediction, team news, and more for the ISL 2023-24 clash

NorthEast United FC are gearing up to host two-time ISL winners Chennaiyin FC in the second gameweek of the 2023-24 Indian Super League campaign. The clash is scheduled to take place at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.

The Highlanders started their campaign with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to ISL Shield winners Mumbai City FC. Jorge Pereyra Diaz opened the scoring for the Islanders, but NorthEast United showed resilience to bounce back, with Parthib Gogoi netting a stunning goal to level the proceedings.

However, their defensive woes continued as Diaz scored his second goal of the night to ensure that the Islanders secured all three points. But despite the loss, NorthEast United head coach Juan Pedro Benali will be satisfied with his team's performance as they showed plenty of promise in the attacking third of the pitch.

The display was a marked improvement from last season, but Benali will know that results are ultimately how his tenure will be judged.

The Spanish coach told the media ahead of the game:

"Everybody is doing their job and in a game, around 100 minutes, there are a lot of small games (phases) for a minute or two. A lot of things change in that. In the end, the most important thing is that we deserved more than what the score showed (in the last game vs Mumbai City FC) and the most important thing is to keep our heads up and think about the next match."

Chennaiyin FC, meanwhile, are coming off a 2-0 defeat to Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium. The Marina Machans also had a couple of injury concerns. In addition, recent signings Lazar Cirkovic and Ryan Edwards, who joined just a few weeks ago, are yet to fully integrate into the squad.

However, the game against NorthEast United presents an opportunity for Chennaiyin to bounce back. While their defense struggled against the Juggernauts, their attack, led by Conor Shields, looked sharp and will look to be clinical in front of goal.

NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Team News

Juan Pedro Benali confirmed that all of his players are available for the match against Chennaiyin FC. In contrast, the Marina Machans will be missing Vincy Barretto and Rahim Ali, who are representing India in the Asian Games 2023.

Additionally, Owen Coyle mentioned that Jordan Murray sustained a knock during the match against Odisha FC and will undergo an evaluation before the game.

NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted Lineups

NorthEast United FC: Mirshad Michu (GK), Dinesh Singh, Gaurav Bora, Michel Zobaco, Tondonba Singh, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Phalguni Singh, Romain Philippoteaux, Parthib Gogoi, Nestor Albiach, Jithin MS.

Chennaiyin FC: Samik Mitra (GK), Ajith Kumar, Bikash Yumnam, Lazar Cirkovic, Akash Sangwan, Jiteshwor Singh, Cristian Battocchio, Ayush Adhikari, Rafael Crivellaro, Farukh Chaudhary, Conor Shields.

NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Prediction

Both teams are coming off recent defeats, which will fuel their determination to bounce back from the disappointing results. While Chennaiyin FC has historically had the upper hand in this fixture, this time around, the matchup appears to be evenly poised on paper.

The ultimate decider may hinge on the defensive quality of both teams, as they have shown a tendency to make errors and concede goals. In this regard, Chennaiyin FC could benefit from the potential arrival of Ryan Edwards, which could bolster their defense.

Prediction: NorthEast United 1-2 Chennaiyin FC