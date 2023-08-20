NorthEast United FC vs Downtown Heroes FC: When and where to watch the 2023 Durand Cup clash?

Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC are all set to face Downtown Heroes FC in the 2023 Durand Cup. The Group D fixture is set to take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Sunday.

The new-look NorthEast United have begun their campaign on a positive note. They secured a convincing 4-0 victory against Shillong Lajong FC in the opening encounter, followed by a thrilling 2-2 draw against a formidable FC Goa side, characterized by end-to-end action.

Head coach Juan Pedro Benali can take pride in his team's performances, particularly the emergence of the younger players.

Parthib Gogoi's hat-trick against Shillong Lajong stole the spotlight, while the impressive showing by 22-year-old Manvir Singh against FC Goa was also a highlight of how the youngsters have stepped up.

In light of FC Goa securing the top spot in the group, another victory would solidify NorthEast United's quarter-final entry, even if they claim the second place. The prospect of the two best second-placed teams advancing to the next round keeps the Highlanders in contention for that slot, provided they win the next game.

Meanwhile, being the only I-League 2 side in the competition, Downtown Heroes FC have struggled to match their opponents in the opening two games. A 3-0 defeat to FC Goa was followed by a 2-1 defeat against Shillong Lajong FC, which essentially sealed their elimination.

The game is expected to be a one-sided affair given NorthEast United FC’s form and Downtown Heroes FC’s struggles, but the I-League 2 side will be prepared to give it their all, as this is their final game of the tournament.

NorthEast United FC vs Downtown Heroes FC: 2023 Durand Cup match details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Downtown Heroes FC, Group D, Durand Cup.

Date & Time: Sunday, August 20, 2:30 PM.

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

NorthEast United FC vs Downtown Heroes FC: Telecast details

The Durand Cup match between NorthEast United FC and Downtown Heroes FC will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 2:30 pm IST on Sunday.

NorthEast United FC vs Downtown Heroes FC: Live streaming details

The game between NorthEast United FC and Downtown Heroes FC can also be streamed on SonyLiv from 2:30 pm IST on Sunday.