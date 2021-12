NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - December 4th, 2021

Match 17 of the Indian Super League (ISL) will see NorthEast United lock horns with FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium.

NorthEast United are winless in three games and have just one point after playing out a draw against Kerala Blasters while FC Goa have lost both their games so far. Both teams will look to get their first win of the season tonight.

The Highlanders will be without the services of Imran Khan and Deshorn Brown while Hernan Santana is doubtful. The team will also miss Federico Gallego, who has been ruled out for the entire season.

For FC Goa, Brandon Fernandes will be unavailable due to an injury.

Squads to choose from

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy

Defenders: Gurjinder Kumar, Jestin George, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Nabin Rabha, Tondonba Singh, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra

Midfielders: Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Federico Gallego, Gani Nigam, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Joe Zoherliana, Khassa Camara, Pragyan Medhi, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh

Forwards: Deshorn Brown, Laldanmawai Ralte, Lalkawpuimawia, Manvir Singh, Mathias Coureur, Rochharzela, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, William Lalnunfela

FC Goa squad

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari

Defenders: Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali

Midfielders: Edu Bedia (c), Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes

Forwards: Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera

Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC

Subhasish Roy, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Patrick Flottmann, Khassa Camara, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Laldanmawia Ralte, Mathias Coureur

FC Goa

Dheeraj Moirangthem, Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Edu Bedia (C), Glan Martins, Jorge Ortiz, Devendra Murgaonkar.

Match Details

Match: Northeast United FC vs FC Goa

Date: December 4, 2021 at 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa.

NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Khassa Camara, Suhair Vadakkepeedika,Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Alberto Noguera, Mathias Coureur

Captain: Alberto Noguera Vice-captain: Suhair Vadakkepeedika

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Subhasish Roy, Patrick Flottmann, Seriton Fernandes, Gurjinder Kumar, Pragyan Gogoi, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera, Laldanmawia Ralte, Hernan Santana

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Jorge Ortiz Vice-captain: Airam Cabrera

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee