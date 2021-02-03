NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

NorthEast United FC take on FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Thursday.

The two teams have earned the same number of points in the league so far. While FC Goa are fourth, NorthEast United are fifth on the ISL table.

NorthEast United FC have found their lost confidence under new head coach Khalid Jamil. They are on a three-match winning run. The Highlanders defeated heavyweights, ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Mumbai City FC in their last two ISL fixtures.

FC Goa have been drawing a lot of games throughout the season, including their last three fixtures. They have a balanced squad but have not managed to eke out the desired number of wins so far in the season.

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head

The two sides have played thirteen ISL games between them. NorthEast United FC have won on two occasions while the Gaurs have emerged victorious in five matches. As many as six games between the two sides have ended in draws, including their most recent ISL fixture.

Top 3 scorers from the current season

NorthEast United: Luis Machado (4), Kwesi Appiah (3), Deshorn Brown (3)

FC Goa: Igor Angulo (10), Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (5), Ishan Pandita (2)

Clean sheets from the current season

NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet (2), Subhasish Roy (1)

FC Goa: Naveen Kumar (1), Mohammad Nawaz (1)

Midfield Maestro Federico Gallego has already raked up 5️⃣ assists this season, equalling his personal best tally of 5 in the 2018-19 season! 💥



You can now vote him as the Hero ISL Player of the Month for January! Vote here ➡️ https://t.co/RL94aXE1Zo#StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/gHecdwIaPF — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) February 3, 2021

More stats and numbers from the current ISL season

Most Saves - Gurmeet (16 - NEUFC), Mohammad Nawaz (19 - FCG)

Most Passes - Khassa Camara (445 - NEUFC), Edu Bedia (1046 - FCG)

Most Interceptions - Khassa Camara (34 - NEUFC), Edu Bedia (27 - FCG)

Most Tackles - Lalengmawia (65 - NEUFC), Saviour Gama (66 - FCG)

Most Touches - Khassa Camara (606 - NEUFC), Edu Bedia (1238 - FCG)

Most Assists - Federico Gallego (4 - NEUFC), Alberto Noguera (5 - FCG)

Most Shots - Luis Machado (34 - NEUFC), Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (55 - FCG)