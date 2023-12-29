NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ISL 2023-24 clash

Aiming to reclaim the summit of the ISL 2023-24 points table, FC Goa will travel to the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati to lock horns against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) on Friday, December 29. The Gaurs are three points away from the top spot with three games still in hand.

Manolo Marquez has knitted together an incredible lineup filled with players who can exercise fluidity and pragmatism with panache. Still unbeaten, FC Goa currently have seven wins and two draws from their nine appearances.

Not just in terms of attacking potency, but the Gaurs have also flaunted a resolute defense. In their previous fixture, the Goans hammered Mohun Bagan 4-1 and will hope to build on the momentum.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders have experienced a slump after a bright start to their campaign. Without a victory in six matches, Juan Pedro Benali will have one last shot before the AFC Asian Cup break to regain some lost momentum.

After a draw in their previous clash against Bengaluru FC, NEUFC are placed eighth in the standings with 11 points. A victory could propel them into the knockout spots.

But Benali spelled caution for his players as he talked about the quality at the disposal of FC Goa in the pre-match press conference:

“We are playing against the strongest team at this moment in the ISL. They have great players. It’s a team that doesn’t concede goals easily. They’re very dangerous upfront, and have a lot of quality. Tactically they are very strong and they have a great coach.”

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head records

NorthEast United FC and FC Goa have gone face-to-face in the ISL on 18 occasions, and the Gaurs have edged out the Highlanders in the record books.

Matches played: 18

NorthEast United FC wins: 3

FC Goa wins: 6

Draws: 9

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Top goalscorers this season

NorthEast United FC: Parthib Gogoi (3 goals)

FC Goa: Noah Sadaoui (4 goals)

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 ISL season

Most assists: Jithin MS (2), Victor Rodriguez (3).

Most shots: Nestor Albiach (23), Noah Sadaoui (29).

Most saves: Mirshad Michu (27), Arshdeep Singh (12).

Most successful tackles: Mohammed Bemammer (18), Jay Gupta (17).