NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - January 15, 2023

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will go up against FC Goa (FCG) in the final clash of Matchweek 15 of the Hero Indian Super League 22/23 on Sunday, January 15, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Both sides come into this game on the back of defeats. While the Highlanders suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Bengaluru FC after a last-minute header, the Gaurs also lost 3-1 at home to Hyderabad FC, courtesy of an Ogbeche hat-trick.

NorthEast United's defeat has officially ruled them out of the playoffs race, but the same can't be said about FC Goa. They're still sitting in sixth place in the table, but with Bengaluru FC picking up some steam and Chennaiyin FC also still in the hunt, they can't afford to drop points in games like these.

Squads to choose from

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Arindam Bhattacharya, Nikhil Deka, Khoirom Jackson Singh

Defenders: Provat Lakra, Joe Zoherliana, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Tondonba-Singh, Aaron Michael Evans, Michael Jakobsen, Gaurav Bora

Midfielders: Mashoor Shereef-Thankgalakath, Imran Khan, Romain Phillippoteaux, Rochharzela, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh, Jon Gaztanaga Arropside, MS Jithin, Emil Benny, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha

Forwards: Matt Derbyshire, Gani Nigam, Sylvester Emeka Igbonu, Alfred Lalruotsang, Dipu Mirdha, Laldanmawia Ralte

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Tiwari

Defenders: Seriton Fernandes, Sanson Pereira, Marc Valiente-Hernandez, Saviour Gama, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali-I, Leander D'Cunha, Lesly Rebello, Aibanbha Dohling

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, Iker Guarrotxena, Redeem Tlang, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Lalremruata Hmar-Pialtu, Phrangki Buam, Makan Chote, Brison Deuben Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri

Forwards: Alvaro Vazquez Garcia, Princeton Rebello, Devendra Murgaonkar, Muhammed Nemil Valiyattil.

Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC

Mirshad Michu, Aaron Evans, Hira Mondal, Alex Saji, Joe Zoherliana, Romain Philippoteaux, Jon Gaztanaga, Parthib Gogoi, Pragyan Gogoi, Jithin MS, Wilmar Gil.

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Fares Arnaout, Aibanbha Dohling, Ayush Chhetri, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Iker Guarrotxena, Redeem Tlang, and Noah Sadaoui.

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa

Date: January 15, 2023; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

I strongly believe that FC Goa will convincingly win this match and I've set my team up accordingly. Both suggestions have the maximum of seven FC Goa players and four from NorthEast United FC. Iker Guarrotxena, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Wilmar Gil, Aaron Michael Evans, Aibanbha Dohling, and Noah Sadaoui are the players I feel are the must-haves from this game.

Noah Sadaoui, Iker Guarrotxena, and Wilmar Gil would be my preferred captaincy choices for this one.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mirshad Michu, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Aaron Michael Evans, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Ayush Chhetri, Iker Guarrotxena, Wilmar Gil, Noah Sadoui, and Romain Phillippoteaux.

Captain: Edu Bedia. Vice-Captain: Wilmar Gil.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dheeraj Singh, Joe Zoherliana, Aibanbha Dohling, Aaron Michael Evans, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Jon Gaztanaga, Iker Guarrotxena, Wilmar Gil, Noah Sadoui, and Redeem Tlang.

Captain: Noah Sadoui Vice-Captain: Iker Guarrotxena.

