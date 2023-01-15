NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Player ratings for the Highlanders as they hold Gaurs to a stalemate

Bottom-placed NorthEast United FC held playoffs-hopeful FC Goa to a 2-2 stalemate with a resilient performance at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Sunday, January 15.

The Highlanders conceded the opening goal of the game near the half-hour mark when custodian Mirshad Michu parried an Edu Bedia effort into his own net. But just before the first-half break, Wilmar Jordan restored parity from the spot with an unflinching penalty.

After the break, Goa once again took the lead through an Iker Guarrotxena penalty, but Wilmar had another opportunity to level the scores when the visitors ended up conceding another penalty. The Colombian forward stood tall and converted the spot-kick.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for NorthEast United FC for their draw against FC Goa:

Player Ratings for NorthEast United FC

Mirshad Michu (GK) [5.0]

The 28-year-old's night was completely marred by the howler he committed in the first half. Mirshad Michu mishandled an effort from Edu Bedia and ended up parrying it into his own net. In the second half, his misery worsened as he brought down Noah Sadaoui inside his box and gave away a penalty too.

Gaurav Bora [6.5]

Gaurav Bora complimented Aaron Evans brilliantly throughout the game with his defensive contributions. He made five clearances, two blocks, and two interceptions.

Hira Mondal [6.5]

Going forward, the Indian full-back was incredibly poor, misplacing his passes and giving away possession. But defensively, Hira Mondal was an absolute rock, making four clearances, three interceptions, and two blocks.

Aaron Evans [7.0]

The Australian center-back was the pick of the Highlanders defenders. Aaron Evans stepped in with crucial clearances during the game and was an absolute rock at the back. He also emerged victorious in 100 per cent of the duels he competed in.

Alex Saji [6.0]

It was a forgettable day for the full-back given he was beaten on a couple of occasions and was poor going forward. Alex Saji lost possession 13 times during the match.

Jon Gaztanaga [7.5]

The Spaniard has arguably been the most consistent player for NEUFC and tonight he proved yet again why. Jon Gaztanaga completed 89 percent of his passes, playing a key pass and creating a big chance.

Pragyan Gogoi [7.0]

Although he wasn't the most threatening player in the opposition half, Pragyan Gogoi showed great tenacity in the middle of the park. He also won a penalty.

Emil Benny [8.0]

The former Gokulam Kerala FC man was one of the top players for the Highlanders. Emil Benny registered three key passes on the night, along with creating a big chance and hitting the woodwork once. He was industrious, skillful, and visibly the most potent attacking threat.

Wilmar Jordan [8.5]

The Colombian international was a handful for the opposition with his sharp runs. However, both of his goals came from the penalty spot. Wilmar Jordan converted both spot-kicks with great composure.

Jithin M.S [6.0]

The Indian forward was wasteful in possession and missed a glorious opportunity. Jithin MS completed only 67 per cent of his passes.

Kule Mbombo [6.5]

The debutant was underwhelming tonight as he failed to make any substantial impact in the attacking third. But on some rare occasions, his burst of pace gave the opposition defenders some trouble.

SUBSTITUTES

Rochharzela [6.0]

The winger showed great vigor after coming on but lacked composure in the final third. Hence, he ended up giving possession cheaply.

Romain Philippoteaux [6.0]

The Frenchman had one key pass after coming on in the 66th minute but completed just 25 percent of his passes.

