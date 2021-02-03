NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Prediction, preview, team news and more

With their sights on the third place in the table, NorthEast United FC and FC Goa lock horns in a big Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Thursday. The game will be played at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

The rejuvenated NorthEast United FC won their last three ISL fixtures. They got the better of Jamshedpur FC, ATK Mohun Bagan FC, and Mumbai City FC. The Highlanders are 5th in the standings with 21 points. Khalid Jamil's unorthodox approach to games has made it difficult for teams to understand the tactical side of NorthEast United FC.

FC Goa are on a seven-match unbeaten run, that includes three consecutive draws. The Gaurs have been consistent throughout the season and find themselves at fourth in the standings. Juan Ferrando's side has made good use of the quality in the squad, and will pose a tough test for the Highlanders.

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-Head

NorthEast United FC and FC Goa have played each other on 13 occasions in the ISL. The Highlanders have managed to win twice over FC Goa. The Gaurs have notched up five wins while six games ended in draws.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw when they met earlier in the current ISL season.

How many changes are you predicting in the line-up for #NEUFCFCG? 🤔



Predict and let us know at https://t.co/Lprbrvs9c1



— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) February 2, 2021

NorthEast United FC form guide: L-D-W-W-W

FC Goa form guide: D-W-D-D-D

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Team News

NorthEast United FC

Ashutosh Mehta and Dylan Fox have begun training with the team but are not expected to be given starts against FC Goa. The rest of the squad is available for selection by Khalid Jamil.

FC Goa

Edu Bedia is unavailable for selection due to suspension. Princeton Rebello is expected to start in the midfield. Brandon Fernandes is also not ready for the game due to injury concerns. New signings, Amarjit Singh Kiyam and Glan Martins will be available for selection.

It's the Highlanders vs Gaurs tomorrow night at the Tilak Maidan with a place in the Top 4️⃣ up for grabs! 💥#StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/wJwkBa6hRS — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) February 3, 2021

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa predicted XIs

NorthEast United FC

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Subhasish Roy (GK/C), Provat Lakra, Benjamin Lambot, Nim Dorjee, Mashoor Shereef, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, Lalengmawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown.

FC Goa

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Naveen Kumar (GK), Saviour Gama, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Adil Khan, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Princeton Rebello, Igor Angulo.

10-men FC Goa held SC East Bengal to a 1-1 draw in their previous ISL fixture.

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa prediction

NorthEast United FC have revived themselves as serious top-four contenders under Khalid Jamil. They will aim to carry their winning momentum forward.

The Gaurs too have the depth in the squad to contain the NorthEast United FC challenge. With the two sides looking confident at the moment, this match is likely to finish in a draw.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 1-1 FC Goa