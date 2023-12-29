NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa preview, predicted lineups, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of ISL 2023-24 clash

In their quest to end 2023 on a high note, league leaders FC Goa are set to travel to Guwahati to face struggling NorthEast United at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Friday.

Following a strong start, NorthEast United have struggled to sustain momentum, enduring a six-game winless streak. Both their offensive and defensive aspects have suffered, as they have been unable to keep a clean sheet during this period, scoring just four goals.

Despite a disappointing year, the Highlanders have an opportunity to finish in the playoff spots. Currently positioned eighth in the table with 11 points, a win would propel them to sixth, surpassing Chennaiyin FC.

"We hope to finish in the best way possible. Our objective is clear to play as best we can and make our players, staff, fans and management proud of the team,” Benali said in his pre-match press conference. "There are three possibilities, we win, draw or not win. We are going as usual. We are going to try to do our best in the game. Trying to spring a surprise. We have nothing to lose."

Meanwhile, the high-flying FC Goa remain the only unbeaten team in the league. With an opportunity to conclude the year at the summit, securing a victory would propel them above Kerala Blasters FC on goal difference.

Manolo Marquez has once again worked his magic, and much of Goa’s success can be attributed to their remarkable defense. The Gaurs have conceded just four goals and secured five clean sheets in their last six games.

A remarkable 4-1 win over Mohun Bagan SG in their recent outing certainly declared FC Goa as serious title contenders and current favorites for the ISL Shield. However, their focus will remain on sustaining their impressive form.

"I think that we will face, in my opinion, one of the best coaches in ISL at this moment because they are playing practically with the same team, a very similar team to last season, same Indian players," said Manolo Marquez.

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Telecast and streaming details

The ISL clash between NorthEast United FC and FC Goa will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Friday, December 29 from 8:00 PM IST.

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Predicted Lineup

NorthEast United FC: Mirshad Michu (GK), Dinesh Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Miguel Zobaco, Tondonba Singh, Ali Bemammer, Phalguni Singh, Gani Nigam, Jithin MS, Roman Phillippoteaux, Nestor Albiach.

FC Goa: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Sandesh Jhingan, Jay Gupta, Carl McHugh, Raynier Fernandes, Boris Singh, Paulo Retre, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui.

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Prediction

FC Goa are clear favorites to secure a victory, given the exceptional quality and form of their players. Nonetheless, the absence of the injured Victor Rodriguez adds an element of uncertainty to the Gaurs’ lineup.

As for NorthEast United, their primary challenge lies in breaking through the resilient defense of FC Goa. Additionally, they must be at their best defensively, especially considering the form of players like Noah Sadaoui and Brandon Fernandes.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 0-2 FC Goa.