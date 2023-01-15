FC Goa will be looking to solidify their spot in the top six when they face bottom-placed NorthEast United FC in Week 15 of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL). The game will take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

FC Goa have had a solid start to the season, but having lost their past two encounters, they lost their stride. Nonetheless, the stakes are high for the Gaurs as they aim to consolidate their position in the top six. FC Goa has been linked with inconsistency this season, putting up uneven results.

NorthEast United FC have always posted tough tests for FC Goa. The Highlanders have improved a lot since the arrival of new head coach Vincent Alberto.

Both teams have squared off against each other 17 times in the history of Indian Super League. The Gaurs have won six times, while the Highlanders have won three times. Eight games have resulted in draws. Last month, FC Goa defeated NorthEast United 2-1 at the Fatorda Stadium.

NorthEast United have lost 12 of their 13 games this season and are out of the playoffs picture. However, there is still a lot at stake. For the Highlanders, it's more about the question of pride, although they'll try to play out and enjoy their home games.

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Team News

Both head coaches have confirmed the availability of the entire squad and have no injury concerns.

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

The clash between NorthEast United and FC Goa will take place on Sunday, January 14, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: ISL 2022-23 Streaming & Telecast Details

The clash between NorthEast United and FC Goa will be broadcast live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio Cinema. It will also be broadcast on the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM IST

Poll : 0 votes