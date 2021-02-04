NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa prediction - Who will win today's match?

NorthEast United FC will lock horns with FC Goa in an important Indian Super League (ISL) fixture on Thursday. The match will be played at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco.

NorthEast United FC preview

NorthEast United are currently on a four-game unbeaten run, winning their last three outings. The Highlanders are high on confidence after beating ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC in back-to-back matches. They are currently fifth on the table with 21 points from 14 matches.

Following Gerard Nus' sacking, assistant coach Khalid Jamil took charge of the team. Since then, NorthEast United FC's fortunes have changed in the ISL. Jamil, who has guided the team to three successive wins, will be optimistic about picking up a positive result against FC Goa too.

Just like Manuel Onwu last season, Deshorn Brown has shone after leaving Bengaluru FC. The Jamaican has three goals to his name, and NorthEast United FC will be banking on him to deliver the goods.

FC Goa preview

Last season's league stage winners, FC Goa, aren't having a smooth ride this time around. Currently fourth on the ISL table, the Gaurs have 21 points from 14 matches. Although they are unbeaten in their last seven outings, four have been draws. FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando will be a worried man as his side could soon drop out of the top four if their winless run continues.

FC Goa were quite active in the January transfer window. After bringing in Dheeraj Singh and Adil Khan, the Gaurs reinforced their midfield too, with former India Under-17 captain Amarjit Singh Kiyam joining the club. On the other hand, Lenny Rodrigues left for ATK Mohun Bagan, while Glan Martins headed in the opposite direction.

FC Goa will have to start picking up three points if they want to cement their place in the top four.

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa prediction

The winner of this match will be in the top four of the ISL table. NorthEast United FC have qualified for the playoffs just once. Under Khalid Jamil, the Highlanders will be hoping to make it two. Defenders Dylan Fox and Ashutosh Mehta are doubtful for the clash against FC Goa, and it will be a big blow for NorthEast United FC if both players miss tonight's encounter.

For FC Goa, Edu Bedia will be missing the match. The midfielder was sent off in the Gaurs' last match against SC East Bengal. Brandon Fernandes has mysteriously been absent from the team for the last couple of matches and is doubtful against NorthEast United FC.

Without a doubt, tonight's fixture will be a cracking one. However, NorthEast United FC could be the happier side after the game if they manage to maintain their momentum. Riding high on confidence, we predict a win in favour of the Highlanders.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 2-1 FC Goa