NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ISL 2023-24 clash

In pursuit of their first victory in four matches, NorthEast United FC are preparing to host Hyderabad FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

The Highlanders have had a mixed start to the season. Following their defeat to Mumbai City FC in their opening game, Juan Pedro Benali’s men went unbeaten in the subsequent four matches and earned plaudits for their assertive and attacking style of football.

However, their recent performance has taken a downturn, as they have picked up just one point from their last three games. They occupy seventh position in the standings, but a victory over Hyderabad FC would propel them into playoff spots.

While NorthEast United are viewed as the favorites for the upcoming match, Benali remains cautious, acknowledging that Hyderabad FC could present challenges for his team.

"We are still developing our team. We are still growing. We need to show our hard work on the pitch. Hyderabad FC are a very dangerous team with very good players. They change systems every day,” Benali said. "It will not be an easy game. We do not see our opponent’s positions in the table, we just think about the game," he explained.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC are currently bottom of the table with no wins to their name. This season has been marred by off-field issues, culminating in the departure of two of their foreign signings, Oswaldo Alanis and Filipe Amorim.

While the Nizams’ attractive and slow buildup style of football has shown promise, they have struggled in the final third, which has been the major reason for their sub-par performances. A win against NorthEast United, however, could temporarily propel them above Punjab FC in the standings.

In the pre-match press conference, head coach Thangboi Singto underscored the importance of continuing their approach despite the team’s poor start to the season.

"It has been really tough. But the only thing, like I said we can do, is keep working hard. Forget about the past, because the past is the past. We have had a legacy, which is very difficult to continue by any other coach or any other club at the moment. But, we can continue. We have to continue," he averred.

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 8

NorthEast Untied FC wins: 1

Hyderabad FC wins: 6

Draws: 1

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: Top goalscorers this season

NorthEast United FC: Parthib Gogoi (3).

Hyderabad FC: Hitesh Sharma, Jonathan Moya (1).

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Mirshad Michu (18), Gurmeet Singh (15).

Most shots per 90: Nestor Albiach (2.7), Aaren D'Silva (3.4).

Most chances created: Parthib Gogoi (11), Petteri Penannen (13).

Most clearences: Miguel Zabaco (26), Nim Dorjee (29).