NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: When and where to watch the ISL 2023-24 clash

NorthEast United FC will face off against Hyderabad FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on December 10.

NorthEast United have experienced a mixed start to the campaign, showing early promise with consecutive wins only to gradually lose momentum. In their last match against East Bengal FC, they suffered a significant setback with a 5-0 loss, highlighting a notable shift in strategy and approach.

Currently, NEUFC occupy the seventh position with two wins, three draws, and three losses. Coach Pedro Benali needs to approach this game seriously, focusing on aggressive transitions and aiming for a decisive victory.

On the other hand, Hyderabad FC are in a precarious position, sitting at the bottom with no wins and accumulating only three points so far. They have lost five out of their eight games, and the atmosphere within the camp is subdued. Coach Thangboi Singto must take proactive measures to reignite the team's energy and recapture the form they displayed in the previous season.

As both teams look to make a mark in the ISL, each side is aiming for a crucial three points to enhance their position in the league standings.

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 campaign

Date and Time: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 8 pm IST

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

NorthEast United vs Hyderabad FC: Telecast details

Fans nationwide can watch the match between the Highlanders and Hyderabad FC ISL match in English, Hindi, Assamese, and Telugu from 8:00 pm IST on Sports18 Khel, Sports18 1 SD & HD, Sports18 3 SD, VH1, Surya Movies, and DD Telugu. OneFootball streams matches globally.

NorthEast United vs Hyderabad FC: Digital streaming details

The match between NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app in India from 8:00 pm IST on December 10, 2023.