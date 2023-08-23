NorthEast United FC vs Indian Army FT preview, prediction, team news, and more | 2023 Durand Cup

Following an eventful group stage campaign, the quarter-finals of the Durand Cup are all set to commence on Thursday, August 24, at 06:00 pm IST. The first matchup will see Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC lock horns with Indian Army FT at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

The Highlanders have started the season positively, with two wins and a draw to their name. Despite several changes, head coach Juan Pedro Benali has implemented an attacking style, and it has paid dividends.

A 4-0 victory against Shillong Lajong was followed by a pulsating 2-2 stalemate against a strong FC Goa outfit. They went behind in their final game against Downtown Heroes FC but bounced to secure a 3-1 win to finish second place in the group.

For NorthEast United, Parthib Gogoi and Romain Philippoteux have been impressive, with the former netting a hat-trick in the first game. NEUFC Manager Juan Pedro Benali will hope that his side can carry the momentum, but is also aware of the strengths his opponents possess.

“The Indian Army FT is very good," Benali said (via Khel Now). "They topped the table and were unbeaten. They’re a physically strong side, can run relentlessly, and have a rock-solid defense, conceding only once. We need to be at our absolute best to reach the semi-finals."

On the flip side, Indian Army FT defied all expectations by emerging as group toppers, overcoming challenges from the likes of Odisha FC and Rajasthan United FC. The Army side showcased their experience and eventually finished on seven points while conceding just one goal so far.

Notable players Suresh Meitei and Liton Shil stand out, with Meitei delivering the pivotal goal against Bodoland FC in injury time, securing their spot in the quarter-finals.

NorthEast United FC vs Indian Army FT: Team News

NorthEast United FC predicted lineup: Mirshad Michu, Tondonba Singh, Michel Zabaco, Gaurav Bora, Hira Mondal, Pragyan Gogoi, Romain Philippoteux, Redeem Tlang, Jithin MS, Nestor Albiach, and Ibson Melo.

Indian Army FT predicted lineup: Bhabindra Thakuri, Shafeel PP, Zothanpuia Zothanpuia, SK Premkumar, Suresh Meitei, Lethaolen Khongsai, Christopher Kamei, Rahul Ramakrishnan, Samir Murmu, Liton Shil, and Deepak Singh.

NorthEast United FC vs Indian Army FT: Prediction

NorthEast United FC are certainly overwhelming favorites to win the tie. Benali has instilled an attacking approach, and with key players - Romain Philippoteux and Ibson Melo in fine form, they will intend to assert dominance right from the first whistle.

However, the Army side have shown their resolute ability at the back and cannot be underestimated. Their challenge lies in converting opportunities into goals, a part of the game they have struggled throughout this tournament.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 3-1 Indian Army FT