NorthEast United FC vs Indian Army FT: When and where to watch the 2023 Durand Cup clash?

NorthEast United FC are set to square off against the Indian Army Football Team in the first quarter-final of the 2023 Durand Cup. The game is scheduled to take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday.

The Highlanders remain unbeaten thus far in the tournament. Their journey commenced with a resounding 4-0 victory over Shillong Lajong, followed by a 2-2 draw against a formidable FC Goa side.

While trailing initially in their final match against Downtown Heroes FC, they bounced back to secure a 3-1 triumph, ultimately clinching the second spot in their group. They qualified for the quarter-finals on the basis of the best second-placed team, with seven points to their name.

Head coach Juan Pedro Benali will certainly be satisfied with the performances, given the squad's positive attacking approach coupled with defensive improvements.

On the other hand, Indian Army FT topped the group against all the odds despite facing the likes of Odisha FC and Rajasthan United FC. The Army side showcased their experience and eventually finished on seven points.

Head coach Antony Ramesh will be confident in his team’s ability and believes that his team will give it their all in an effort to secure the semi-final berth.

“We will give our best shot against an experienced team. We have prepared hard for tomorrow’s game. We will play our best football and make sure that we win the game,” Ramesh said.

NorthEast United FC are favorites, but the game is expected to be a tight affair considering the Army’s resolute defense and the Highlanders’ occasional defensive lapses.

NorthEast United FC vs Indian Army FT: 2023 Durand Cup match details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Indian Army FT, Quarter Final 1, Durand Cup.

Date & Time: Thursday, August 24, 6:00 PM.

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

NorthEast United FC vs Indian Army FT: Telecast details

The Durand Cup match between NorthEast United FC and Indian Army FT will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 6:00 pm IST on Thursday.

NorthEast United FC vs Indian Army FT: Live streaming details

The game between NorthEast United FC and Indian Army FT can also be streamed on SonyLiv from 6:00 pm IST on Thursday.