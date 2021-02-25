NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Match 107 of the Indian Super League (ISL) will see NorthEast United FC lock horns with Kerala Blasters FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, on Friday.

NorthEast United will look to end the league stages with a win to keep the momentum going as the tournament heads into the knockout stages. A draw too will suffice as both FC Goa and Hyderabad FC cannot equal them since they are playing each other in the last round. Losing this game could, however, put their chances in jeopardy as Hyderabad might go past NorthEast if they beat FC Goa.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, have no objective ahead of the game and will play for pride. In terms of team news, right-back Ashutosh Mehta remains a doubt for the Highlanders after missing the last game. The Kerala Blasters, meanwhile, will be without the services of Nishu Kumar.

🗣️ "Now is the time to figure out what went wrong during the season. There are 11 teams in the league, but only one gets the prize. The only thing to do is keep working hard till we realise our dream." - Jessel Carneiro#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/Uhk7pWMNRA — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) February 23, 2021

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head

The two sides have faced each other 13 times in the past. Kerala Blasters have a better record, having won five times, while NorthEast United have won thrice. The remaining five games have ended in draws.

The last time the two sides played in the league, the game ended in a 2-2 draw, with NorthEast coming from 2 down to equalize.

.@ishuberk has only one thing on his mind: to sign off on a positive note! ✅#NEUKBFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/WO8i6ReNAU — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) February 25, 2021

Top goal scorers this season

NorthEast United: Luis Machado - 7

Kerala Blasters: Jordan Murray - 7

Clean sheets this season

NorthEast United: Gurmeet Singh & Subhasish Roy Chowdhury - 2

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes - 3

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most passes

NorthEast United: Lalengmawia - 649

Kerala Blasters: Vicente Gomez - 879

Most tackles

NorthEast United: Khassa Camara - 95

Kerala Blasters: Vicente Gomez & Rahul KP - 76