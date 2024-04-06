NorthEast United FC are set to host Kerala Blasters FC on Saturday, April 6, in what is a crucial showdown for the Highlanders in front of their supporters at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

Currently positioned 11th in the table, NorthEast United remain within striking distance of the final playoff berth. They are only four points adrift of sixth-placed Chennaiyin FC, whom they will face in their next game on Tuesday, April 9.

It has been a tough spell for Juan Pedro Benali’s squad over the past month, with just one victory in their last five outings. They are coming off the back of two consecutive defeats, which have significantly hampered their momentum. However, they will certainly be recharged after a much-needed three-week break.

During the pre-match press conference, Benali emphasized the importance of taking one game at a time and stressed the need for his team to avoid any mistakes during this critical phase.

"I always say the most important thing for us is the next game. The position of the table, of the league, we need to see the last game. Now, as you see, from us to the sixth position, it’s (the gap) very narrow. You win one game, you’re there. The most important thing is to win, not to drop points, and not to make mistakes," he stated.

Meanwhile, things haven’t been going smoothly for Kerala Blasters FC since the restart. They’ve suffered six defeats in eight games, causing them to plummet from the top of the table to fifth. Despite securing a playoff spot a week ago, they’re lacking momentum.

Injuries have been a persistent issue for Ivan Vukomanovic’s team, and as a result, he has decided to rest some of his key players for their trip to Guwahati.

This presents an opportunity for young talents to showcase their abilities to the head coach before the playoffs. Addressing the media, Vukomanovic criticized the scheduling of fixtures but remains hopeful that the youngsters will seize their chances.

“Sometimes I have a feeling they don’t care about the clubs, they don’t care about the players, they don’t care how we feel but again, we have to deal with that. It’s always a very tough away game, far away from Kochi. We will see a couple of new names, a couple of young players who will take their first steps in the ISL from this match,” Vukomanovic explained.

NorthEast United FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 21

NEUFC wins: 5

KBFC wins: 9

Draws: 7

Result in the reverse fixture: Kerala Blasters FC 1-1 NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Top goalscorers in the 2023-24 ISL season

NorthEast United FC: Tomi Juric (5 goals in 4 matches)

Kerala Blasters FC: Dimitrios Diamantakos (13 goals in 17 matches)

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Mirshad Michu (41), Sachin Suresh (34),

Most assists: Nestor Albiach (3), Adrian Luna (4),

Most shots per 90: Nestor Albiach (3.1), Dimitrios Diamantakos (2.9),

Most clearances: Michel Zabaco (67), Milos Drincic (68)