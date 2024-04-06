NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - April 6, 2024

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will square off against Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on April 6.

NorthEast United FC, while showing glimpses of promise, have struggled with inconsistency throughout the season.

Despite a strong start, they have faltered in recent matches, making each remaining game crucial for their playoff aspirations. With the pressure mounting, the Highlanders must secure victories in all their remaining fixtures to stand a chance of clinching a playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC have already secured a playoff berth but have been grappling with their own inconsistency issues. With the playoffs looming, they are keen to regain their form and momentum to mount a serious challenge for the title.

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2023-24

Date & Time: April 6, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

Squads to choose from

NorthEast United FC:

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Gurmeet Singh, Dipesh Chauhan, Khoirom Jackson Singh, and Arman Tamang.

Defenders: Miguel Zabaco Tome, Hira Mondal, Soraisham Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Hamsza Regragui, Buanthanglun Samte, Tondonba-Singh, and Gaurav Bora.

Midfielders: Bekey Oram, Gani Nigam, Konsam Phalguni Singh, M Louis Nickson, Redeem Tlang, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Fredy Chawngthansanga, Shighil Nambrath, Romain Phillippoteaux, and Pragyan Gogoi.

Forwards: Hamza Regragui, Tomi Juric, Jithin MS

Kerala Blasters FC

Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Lara Sharma, Mohd. Arbaz, and Sachin Suresh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Prabir Das, Sandeep Singh, N Huidrom-Singh, and Aibanbha Dohling.

Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jeakson Singh, Freddy Lallawmawma, Mohammed Azhar, Sukham Meitei, Vibin Mohanan, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, and Saurav Mandal.

Forwards: Daisuke Sakai, Dimitris Diamantakos, Ishan Pandita, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh, Kwame Peprah, and Mohammed Aimen.

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Probable 11

Kerala Blasters FC: Karanjit Singh (GK), Pritam Kotal, Hormipan Ruivah, Milos Drincic, Naocha Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Daisuke Sakai, Fedor Cernych, Dimitrios Diamantakos

NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Dinesh Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Michel Zobaco, Samte, Ali Bemammmer, Macarton Louis, Hamza Regragui, Redeem Tlang, Tomi Juric, Jithin MS

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Dream 11 Team Suggestions

Karanjit Singh (GK), Pritam Kotal, Hormipan Ruivah, Asheer Akhtar, Michel Zobaco, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Macarton Louis, Fedor Cernych, Tomi Juric, Dimitrios Diamantakos

Captain: Dimitrios Diamantakos | Vice Captain: Macarton Louis

Gurmeet Singh (GK), Naocha Singh, Dinesh Singh, Milos Drincic, Ali Bemammmer, Vibin Mohanan, Hamza Regragui, Jeakson Singh, Fedor Cernych, Redeem Tlang, Rahul KP

Captain: Dimitrios Diamantakos | Vice Captain: Rahul KP