NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC prediction, preview, team news, telecast and more | ISL 2021-22

NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC lock horns in the hunt for their first points of the ISL season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday, November 28. The teams are two out of four sides to lose their respective opening fixtures of the ISL 2021-22.

NorthEast United FC come into the game on the back of a 4-2 defeat to Bengaluru FC in their first game. Mathias Coureur and Deshorn Brown scored their goals while Mashoor Shereef scored a comical own goal in a terrible defensive display.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC also lost 4-2 in the season opener to ATK Mohun Bagan FC. Sahal Abdul Samad and Jorge Diaz scored the only two goals for the Blasters.

ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Head-to-Head

The two teams have played each other on fourteen occasions in the last seven ISL seasons. While Kerala Blasters FC have five wins under their belt, NorthEast United FC have won on four occasions. There have also been five draws between the two teams.

The Highlanders ran out 2-0 winners in the previous game against Kerala Blasters last season.

Matches played: 14

NorthEast United FC wins: 4

Kerala Blasters FC wins: 5

Draws: 5

NorthEast United FC form: L

Kerala Blasters FC form: W-L-L-L (Latest on the right)

ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Team News

NorthEast United FC

Imran Khan is not available for selection due to an earlier injury. However, Federico Gallego and Patrick Flottman have been training with the team and could play a few minutes for the Highlanders.

Kerala Blasters FC

Rahul KP exited the bio-bubble in Goa to undergo medical tests on an injury he sustained against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Blasters' ISL 2021-22 opener. He is expected to be unavailable for at least a month.

Meanwhile, Nishu Kumar has started training with the team but is not match-fit and is unlikely to play in this game.

ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Line-ups

NorthEast United (4-3-3): Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK) (C); Provat Lakra, Jestin George, Hernan Santana, Tondonba Singh; Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, Sehnaj Singh; William Lalnunfela, Deshorn Brown, VP Suhair.

Kerala Blasters FC (4-4-2): Albino Gomes (GK); Sandeep Singh, Enes Sipovic, Abdul Hakku, Jessel Carneiro (C); Prasanth K, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna; Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Diaz.

Catch the latest ISL live scores here.

Kerala Blasters FC also lost their first ISL match of the season to ATK Mohun Bagan FC with a 4-2 score line. (Image: ISL)

ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Prediction

Both sides displayed a lack of defensive resilience in their respective season openers and have a lot of homework to do ahead of this match. The game is expected to be a tight affair with both teams on a level-playing field at the moment,

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 2-2 Kerala Blasters FC.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra