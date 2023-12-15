In their quest for the first win in five games, NorthEast United FC are gearing up to face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the 53rd match of the 2023-24 ISL season on Friday.

The Highlanders’ season has been marked by inconsistency, as they have faced challenges at both ends of the field. Juan Pedro Benali’s style of play has earned plaudits, but the team has struggled to match up against top-tier opponents.

After Chennaiyin FC secured a victory over Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United FC dropped to the seventh position in the table. However, a win against Mohun Bagan could propel them back to the sixth spot, just one point behind fifth-placed Odisha FC.

Addressing the media before the upcoming game, Benali expressed confidence in his team, despite the setback of a damaging 5-0 defeat to East Bengal just a fortnight ago.

"Slowly we are pushing the players to their limits. We push them to understand the game, to be constant, to repeat the same work, try to be awake and aware of the game. In the end, we are building the mentality and spirit of the team," he said.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan Super Giant continue to be part of the trio of unbeaten teams in the league, alongside FC Goa and Mumbai City FC. The Mariners are poised to contend for top honors in the country once again, as they have had a solid start to the ISL season.

Currently holding the third position with 16 points, securing a victory against NorthEast United would place them just one point below FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC, while having played fewer games than both teams.

Although the AFC Cup did not unfold in their favor, resulting in elimination during the group stages, Mohun Bagan remain in exceptional form in the ISL and will look to continue their momentum.

In the absence of Juan Ferrando due to suspension, assistant coach Clifford Miranda will be overseeing proceedings from the touchline. Despite NorthEast United’s recent struggles, Miranda is wary of the significant threat they could pose to his team.

"To get three points against any opponent is a good opportunity now. But, we cannot write them off. No one can. They are a very good team, a very, organized team, much more organized than some of the ISL teams with a very good coach and a very good style, a very clear style of play," he stated.

NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Head-to-head

record

Matches played: 8

NEUFC wins: 2

MBSG wins: 5

Draws: 1

NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Top goalscorers this season

NorthEast United FC: Parthib Gogoi (3)

Mohun Bagan SG: Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings (2)

NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Mirshad Michu (18), Vishal Kaith (7)

Most shots per 90: Nestor Albiach (3.3), Armando Sadiku (4.6)

Most chances created: Phalguni Singh (12), Hugo Boumous (10)

Most clearences: Miguel Zabaco (31), Hector Yuste (25)