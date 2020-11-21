NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2020 match

The second match of the ISL 2020-21 will see NorthEast United FC square off against Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan.

NorthEast United FC didn't have a good run last year with just two wins, and will be looking to turn their fortunes around. They have made a handful of new signings in hopes of making it to the playoffs. With several young Indian players in the side, coach Gerard Nus will have to weigh his options when choosing his lineup for the match.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, crashed out of last year's ISL after Chennaiyin FC defeated them 1-0 in a do-or-die game. Romanian defender Lucian Goian headed in a goal to hand the Super Machans three points. The team has become stronger with the signings of Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh and Hugo Boumous from ISL Shield winners FC Goa.

They have bolstered their attacking department as by roping in Adam le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche and local talent Farukh Choudhary.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC match of the ISL 2020-21 season.

Mumbai City FC's Mandar Rao Dessai will be playing under Sergio Lobera once again, having previously played under him at FC Goa in the previous edition of the ISL. The left-back has made 97 appearances for FC Goa, whose fans will be upset to see him don different colors this year.

He will be a key asset for Lobera's side in the defense. The 28-year-old player is a fan favorite for his outstanding passing and interception skills, making him an ideal candidate to be the captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team.

#2 Bartholomew Ogbeche

Bartholomew Ogbeche was one among last season's top scorers in the ISL. He netted 15 goals for The Tuskers in 16 matches, though KBFC failed to make it to the playoffs. The Nigerian striker signed for Mumbai City FC in this year's edition of the ISL. Kerala Blasters letting him go was a big shock for fans.

Considering his goal-scoring ability, he must have a place in your Dream11 team for NEUFC vs MCFC match.

#1 Adam le Fondre

Adam le Fondre had a good season with A-League side Sydney FC, where he found the net a total of 39 times in 57 appearances. He has played football at club level for several teams across various leagues, which makes him a versatile player.

The English striker is a goal machine, and will be hoping to continue his excellent run in the ISL as well. The 33-year-old will also be looking to share his experience with the youngsters in the club. With ample experience on his back, he should be your ideal choice for the captain or vice-captain's role in your Dream11 Team.