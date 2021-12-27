NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

NorthEast United FC host Mumbai City FC in Match No. 42 of the at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim.

The Highlanders are placed ninth in the ISL standings with seven points from eight matches. Mumbai City FC, meanwhile, sit top of the ladder with 15 points from seven matches.

NorthEast United FC put up a valiant effort against ATK Mohun Bagan FC in their last fixture but fell short of an equalizer as they lost 2-3 to the Mariners.

Mumbai City FC were also handed a shock 3-0 defeat by Kerala Blasters FC in their most recent match. The Islanders will be hoping to get back to winning ways against a depleted NorthEast United FC side.

ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC Head-to-Head

The two teams have played each other on 14 occasions in the last seven seasons. Mumbai City FC have won seven times while NorthEast United FC have won five, with two games ending in draws.

However, NorthEast United FC emerged victorious on both occasions the previous season.

Matches played between NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC: 14

NorthEast United FC wins: 5

Mumbai City FC wins: 7

Draws: 2

To see today's ISL match, click here.

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC Team News

NorthEast United FC

Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, William Lalnunfela, Federico Gallego and Deshorn Brown are unavailable for selection due to various injuries.

Mumbai City FC

Mourtada Fall and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy are unavailable for selection for Mumbai City FC. Fall was sent off by the referee in the previous game against Kerala Blasters FC and is under a one-game suspension. Dakshinamurthy, meanwhile, has a long-term injury.

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC Lineups

NorthEast United FC: Mirshad Michu (GK), Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann, Tondonba Singh, Hernan Santana (C), Imran Khan, Sehnaj Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Deshorn Brown, Mathias Coureur.

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Amey Ranawade, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Dessai (C), Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Cassio Gabriel, Ygor Catatau, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo.

Mumbai City FC lost 3-0 to Kerala Blasters FC in their previous ISL match. (Image: ISL)

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC Prediction

NorthEast United FC have a serious crunch in player availability and are struggling to play their natural style due to a lack of quality in key areas. Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, have looked like one of the strongest sides in the league so far and are expected to prevail yet again.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee