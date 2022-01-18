NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - January 18th, 2022

NorthEast United FC will take on Odisha FC in the 64th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Tuesday, 18th January 2022 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

NorthEast United FC have failed to perform so far this season and aren’t looking settled. They have been affected by multiple injuries and are placed 10th with two wins, three draws and six losses. The Highlanders are on a four-game winless streak, with their most recent match ending in a 1-1 draw against FC Goa.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC have appointed Kino Garcia as their interim manager after parting ways with Kiko Ramirez. Odisha FC find themselves ninth with just 13 points in 10 matches. The Kalinga Warriors come into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat against table-toppers Kerala Blasters in their last match.

When the two teams last met at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Odisha FC came out on top with a 1-0 win.

Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC: Mirshad Michu, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Sehnaj Singh, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Mohammed Irshad Thaivalappil, Lalkhawpuimawia

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh, Victor Mongil, Hector Ramirez, Javier Hernandez, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Sahil Panwar, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC

Date and Time: Tuesday, 18th January 2022 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

NEUFC vs OFC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Mirshad Michu, Hernan Santana, Hector Ramirez, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra, Javier Hernandez, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Ariday Cabera

Captain: Hernan Santana. Vice-captain: Ariday Cabera.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Arshdeep Singh, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Victor Mongil, Gaurav Bora, Javier Hernandez, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Lalkhawpumawia, Liridon Krasniqi, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Sehnaj Singh

Captain: Suhair Vadakkepeedika. Vice-captain: Javier Hernandez.

