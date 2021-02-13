NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC will square off in Match No. 93 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL). It will take place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Sunday.

NorthEast United FC come into this fixture on the back of two consecutive draws. They shared the spoils with FC Goa in a 2-2 encounter and followed it up with a goalless draw with Hyderabad FC.

NorthEast United FC have been undefeated since the appointment of Khalid Jamil as the new head coach. The Highlanders are the only team in the competition to defeat both Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan — the top two teams in the ISL points table.

Odisha FC are winless in their last seven matches. The period also saw the club sacking their former coach Stuart Baxter following his insensitive comments in the media.

Odisha FC have collected just 9 points from their 16 ISL matches and are stranded at the rock bottom of the table. Their only victory came against Kerala Blasters, who are situated one spot above them.

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head

After the Delhi Dynamos relocated to Bhubaneswar and renamed themselves Odisha FC, the two clubs have faced each other only thrice. NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC both got one win. The other encounter ended in a tie.

Top scorers from the current season

NorthEast United FC - Federico Gallego (4), Luis Machado (4)

Odisha FC - Diego Mauricio (9)

Clean sheets from the current season

NorthEast United FC - Gurmeet (2), Subhasish Roy (2)

Odisha FC - Arshdeep Singh (1)

More stats and numbers from the current season

Most Saves: Gurmeet - 16 (NEUFC), Arshdeep Singh - 49 (OFC)

Most Passes: Lalengmawia - 496 (NEUFC), Cole Alexander - 599 (OFC)

Most Interceptions: Khassa Camara - 36 (NEUFC), Cole Alexander - 38 (OFC)

Most Tackles: Lalengmawia - 75 (NEUFC), Cole Alexander - 88 (OFC)

Most Touches: Lalengmawia - 657 (NEUFC), Cole Alexander - 790 (OFC)

Most Assists: Federico Gallego - 4 (NEUFC), Jerry Mawihmingthanga - 5 (OFC)

Most Shots: Luis Machado - 36 (NEUFC), Diego Mauricio - 42 (OFC)