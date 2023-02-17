NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: NEUFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - February 17, 2023

NorthEast United FC takes on Odisha FC in the second game of Matchweek 21 of the Hero Indian Super League 22/23 on Friday, February 17, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

While this game doesn't hold much meaning for the Highlanders, this is a crucial game from Odisha FC's perspective. If they win, they give themselves a huge boost in the playoff qualification scenario, especially after FC Goa's 2-1 defeat to Chennaiyin FC. The Juggernauts come off a 3-1 home win over Hyderabad FC and should be full of confidence.

Squads to choose from

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Arindam Bhattacharya, Nikhil Deka, Khoirom Jackson Singh

Defenders: Provat Lakra, Joe Zoherliana, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Tondonba-Singh, Aaron Michael Evans, Michael Jakobsen, Gaurav Bora

Midfielders: Mashoor Shereef-Thankgalakath, Imran Khan, Romain Phillippoteaux, Rochharzela, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh, Jon Gaztanaga Arropside, MS Jithin, Emil Benny, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha

Forwards: Matt Derbyshire, Gani Nigam, Sylvester Emeka Igbonu, Alfred Lalruotsang, Dipu Mirdha, Laldanmawia Ralte

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, Niraj Kumar

Defenders: Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Lalruatthara, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Deven Sawhney, Denechandra Meitei, Rishabh Dobriyal, Shubham Sarangi, Nikhil Prabhu, Sebastian Thangmuansang

Midfielders: Thoiba Singh, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Victor Rodriguez, Paul Ramfangzauva, Van Lal Remtluanga Chhangte, Isak Vanlalruatfela

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Pedro Martin, Michael Soosairaj, Nandhakumar Sekar, Akshunna Tyagi.

Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC

Arindam Bhattacharya, Aaron Evans, Hira Mondal, Alex Saji, Tondonba Singh, Joseba Beitia, Kule Mbombo, Parthib Gogoi, Gani Nigam, Jithin MS, and Wilmar Gil.

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Saul Crespo, Raynier Fernandes, Thoiba Singh, Pedro Martin, Diego Mauricio, and Nandhakumar Sekar.

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC

Date: February 17, 2023; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

This is a high-stakes game for Odisha FC since the Juggernauts have a lot to lose. Given their superior form and quality this season and the added incentive to win this match, a one-sided game in the favor of Odisha FC could be expected.

I'm going all-in on Odisha FC for this match, with Carlos Delgado, Nandhakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio, Saul Crespo, and Raynier Fernandes the essentials from their side. For lack of better options, Aaron Michael Evans and Joseba Beitia also feature in both suggestions alongside striker Wilmar Gil.

Diego Mauricio and Nandhakumar Sekar would be captaincy choices for this match.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arindam Bhattacharya, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Aaron Michael Evans, Nandhakumar Sekar, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, and Joseba Beitia, Wilmar Gil, Parthib Gogoi, and Diego Mauricio.

Captain: Diego Mauricio. Vice-Captain: Wilmar Gil.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amrinder Singh, Tondonba Singh, Carlos Delgado, Aaron Michael Evans, Nandhakumar Sekar, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, and Joseba Beitia, Wilmar Gil, Pedro Martin, and Diego Mauricio.

Captain: Diego Mauricio. Vice-Captain: Nandhakumar Sekar.

