NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Player ratings for the Juggernauts as they trounce the Highlanders in ISL 2022-23

Strengthening their ISL 2022-23 playoff bid, Odisha FC handed NorthEast United FC their 16th loss of the season at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati on Friday, February 17.

The Juggernauts scripted a 3-1 victory with Nandhakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio, and Victor Rodriguez scoring the three goals. NEUFC pulled a goal back in the dying moments of the game through Wilmar Jordan from the penalty spot.

Right from the opening exchanges, Odisha established their dominance and then broke the deadlock in the 36th minute through Nandhakumar. After the break, the Kalinga Warriors further piled on the hosts' misery through an exquisite strike from the Spaniard.

In the 84th minute, Saul Crespo was brought down inside the box and Mauricio converted from the spot. The Highlanders had a sniff at goal late in the game when Shubham Sarangi conceded a penalty. The Colombian forward converted from the box and made the scoreline 1-3.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for Odisha FC from their victory against NorthEast United FC.

Player ratings for Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh (GK) [6.0]

The OFC custodian had very little to do during the game but ultimately ended up conceding from the penalty spot.

Narender Gahlot [5.5]

Defensively, Narender Gahlot looked vulnerable down the right flank as he was beaten on a couple of occasions. He also lost possession on multiple instances and ultimately had to be subbed off.

Carlos Delgado [6.5]

The Spanish center-back looked solid throughout and also distributed the ball well from deep.

Sahil Panwar [6.0]

The full-back was extremely poor going forward as he lost possession in multiple instances. However, his efforts allowed Sahil Panwar to rack up a few key passes.

Raynier Fernandes [6.5]

The Indian midfielder was influential during his time on the pitch. Raynier Fernandes registered a few key passes too but had to be taken off due to a knock.

Saul Crespo [8.5]

The Spanish maestro was absolutely at the top of his game on Friday. Saul Crespo controlled the tempo with great precession and made crucial contributions to two goals. The 26-year-old bagged an assist and earned a penalty late in the game.

Thoiba Singh [7.0]

The young center-back was one of the standout performers in the OFC defense. Thoiba Singh registered four clearances, one block, one interception, and also a tackle. The youngster also won 100 percent of his duels.

Pedro Martin [5.5]

The Spanish forward looked pedestrian during his stay on the pitch and was taken off before the hour mark.

Diego Mauricio [7.0]

The Brazilian forward initially seemed to be limited by Pedro Martin's presence but scored from the penalty spot in the dying moments of the game.

Nandhakumar Sekar [8.5]

﻿The industrious winger was an absolute menace for the NEUFC defense as he kept hovering across the forward positions. Nandhakumar Sekar created ample chances and ended up scoring the opening goal for Odisha with a vicious long-range strike.

Isak Vanlalruatfela [6.5]

The young winger was impactful during his time on the pitch, registering a couple of key passes. Isak Vanlalruatfela, however, was taken off at half-time.

SUBSTITUTES

Jerry Mawihmingthanga [5.5]

The Indian winger looked pedestrian after coming on as he failed to make any significant attacking contributions.

Shubham Sarangi [5.5]

The defender looked shaky after coming on. Shubham Sarangi ended up conceding a late penalty which wiped away Odisha's clean sheet.

Victor Rodriguez [8.0]

The Spaniard had an instant impact after coming on in the 58th minute. Victor Rodriguez doubled the lead for the Highlanders with a scrumptious finish from a Saul Crespo cutback.

Isaac Chhakchhuak [6.5]

Isaac Chhakchhuak replaced an injured Raynier Fernandes and looked sturdy during his stay on the pitch.

